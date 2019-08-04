Imran Khan sends defamation notice of Rs 10 bn to TV anchor

world

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 22:28 IST

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has sent a defamation notice of Rs 10 billion to prominent TV anchor Najam Sethi, alleging false reporting about his personal life.

Khan’s counsel Imran Babar Awan has sent the defamation notice to Sethi for his “propaganda” about PM’s personal life.

The notice said no leniency will be showed regarding fake news about the prime minister.

Asghar Leghari, central head of public relations of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, said Sethi had made “shameful” claims about the personal life of Khan and violated the law and ethics on a private TV channel, besides causing defamation to the reputation of the prime minister.

Pak, EU ink pact to ensure rule of law

Pakistan has entered a five-year agreement with the European Union for projects to ensure rule of law with good governance, reforms in human rights and a decrease in poverty, at a cost of 13 million Euros.

According to local media, relevant departments have been sent a copy of the draft agreement and it is expected that by the next week, a report based on the comments and suggestions will be finalised.

Under the programme, a comprehensive process of public financial management reforms will be initiated in Sindh and Balochistan province, while at the federal level, midterm budgetary framework process will be improved.

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 09:05 IST