Imran Khan supporters gather at his residence, party says PTI chief 'red line' | 10 points

Party workers and supporters of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan gathered at his Bani Gala residence on Sunday night after Imran Khan was booked for his comments at his Islamabad rally on Saturday. On social media, the party workers started trending 'Imran Khan hamari red line' issuing warning that if Imran Khan is arrested, the workers will "take over" Islamabad.

"If imran khan is arrested by the imported govt we will take over Islamabad and my message to police is that don’t be part of this political war anymore otherwise will deal u as pdm workers not police anymore let pti and pdm leadership and workers fight and decide once and for all," party leader Ali Amin Gandapu tweeted.

Also Read: Pakistan govt sunk to new low: Ex-PM Imran Khan after ban on his live speeches

Here are the latest updates of what is happening in Islamabad:

1. Islamabad Police told Pakistan newspaper Dawn that police reached Imran Khan's residence not to arrest him but due to a "possible law and order situation".

2. An FIR has been filed against Imran Khan under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act. In his address, Imran had "terrorised and threatened top police officials and a respected female additional sessions judge", the FIR said.

3. Pakistan's media watchdog banned the live broadcast of Imran Khan's speech on Sunday. "It has been observed that Mr Imran Khan, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, in his speeches/statements is continuously alleging state institutions by levelling baseless allegations and spreading hate speech through his provocative statements against state institutions and officers which is prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order and is likely to disturb public peace and tranquility," Pemra said.

4. YouTube was briefly blocked in Pakistan on multiple internet providers on Sunday during Imran Khan's speech in Rawalpindi.

5. "After Pemra blocked live transmission of my Pindi jalsa speech on TV channels, Imported govt blocked YouTube midway through my speech. This just shows the desperation of those who for their self interest are willing to push Pakistan towards political and economic chaos," Imran Khan said.

6. Party vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday night said party activists have been asked to remain prepared and wait for the party's call for protest in case of Imran's arrest.

7. As party workers took to the street at night, reports said police blocked the routes leading to the Bani Gala residence. As per ARY News, Police installed barbed wire to seal the routes whereas heavy contingents of the Frontier Corps (FC) were deployed and the street lights of Imran Khan Chowk were turned off.

8. PTI leader Shireen Mazari on Monday said Farooqui Jameel, a journalist, has been arrested.

9. Imran Khan on Sunday said he started the journey to achieve 'real freedom' for the country.

10. According to some reports, Imran Khan did not return to his residence after the meeting in Rawalpindi and stayed at an undisclosed location in Rawalpindi. PTI's Fawad Chaudhry, however, told Dawn that Imran Khan is at his residence.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON