In a dig at West, China’s Xi warns against ‘bossing’ and ‘meddling’

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for a rejection of hegemonic powers in global governance, saying there should be no “bossing” and “meddling” in another country’s affairs.

The Chinese president’s statement comes amid rising China-US tensions over wide-ranging issues, including Beijing’s role in Xinjiang, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

In state-to-state relations, the principles of equality, mutual respect and mutual trust must be put front and centre, Xi said.

“Bossing others around or meddling in others’ internal affairs would not get one any support,” Xi said, addressing the annual Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) over video link.

Xi criticised efforts by some countries - without naming any - to “build barriers” and “decouple”, which he said would harm others and benefit no one.

“Big countries should behave in a manner befitting to their status and with a greater sense of responsibility,” Xi added.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has made it all the more clear to people around the world that we must reject the Cold War and zero-sum mentality and oppose a new Cold War and ideological confrontation in whatever forms,” Xi said.

Notwithstanding a patch of common ground on the fight against the climate crisis, US President Joe Biden has been working on uniting allies such as the UK, the EU and Japan on countering China.

Last month, Biden held the first summit of the Quad, comprising the US, India, Australia and Japan.

Marking the 20th anniversary of the BFA, referred to as Asia’s answer to the World Economic Forum in Davos, this year’s annual conference is themed “A World in Change: Join Hands to Strengthen Global Governance and Advance Belt and Road Cooperation”.

The Chinese president said his country will never enter an arms race.

“China will continue to carry out anti-Covid cooperation with the World Health Organization and other countries, honour its commitment of making vaccines a global public good, and do more to help developing countries defeat the virus. However strong it may grow, China will never seek hegemony, expansion, or a sphere of influence. Nor will China ever engage in an arms race,” Xi added.