In New York shooting, 'person of interest', 62, identified

Hours after New York saw one of the worst outbreaks of violence in the recent history, with a mass shooting that left over 20 people injured, a ‘person of interest’ has been identified by the police. Along with a picture, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said they have identified the person as Frank James. "Take a good look! This individual is a person of interest for the incident that occurred early this morning in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The investigation is ongoing, but any information is helpful! (sic)" the NYPD wrote on one of its Twitter account. The incident, however, is not being investigated as “an act of terrorism”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

James is believed to be 62 addresses in Wisconsin and Philadelphia, Reuters reported, citing New York Police.

When the initial reports were received after the rush-hour shooting, the police said, a gunman - in a gas mask and a construction vest - was believed to have set off a smoke canister on a subway train in Brooklyn.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He shot at least 10 people and then 13 were injured after the shooting, according to the NYPD. There were no cops present in the subway at the time of incident, a top police official was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Police believe that the suspect acted alone.

In a video from the morning - that will be etched in the memory of many - a train can be seen halting at the station as commuters rush out in panic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some of them are heard screaming, others are in grip of commotion while chaos is unfolding at the subway station.

(With inputs from Reuters)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON