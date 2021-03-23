Home / World News / In Brussels, Blinken offers boost for NATO, cooperation on Afghanistan
world news

In Brussels, Blinken offers boost for NATO, cooperation on Afghanistan

Speaking on his first visit to NATO headquarters, Blinken said the alliance was at a pivotal moment in facing threats around the world, as well as climate change.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 02:54 PM IST
Blinken said Beijing has “a critical role to play” to persuade North Korea to denuclearize because most of the North’s external trade goes through China.(Reuters Photo)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday pledged to rebuild and revitalise the transatlantic NATO military alliance and to share American plans on any possible withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Speaking on his first visit to NATO headquarters, Blinken said the alliance was at a pivotal moment in facing threats around the world, as well as climate change.

"I've come here to express the United States' steadfast commitment (to NATO)," Blinken told reporters as he met NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. "The United States wants to rebuild our partnerships, first and foremost with our NATO allies, we want to revitalise the alliance."

After four years of friction with Washington under the presidency of Donald Trump, who said the alliance was obsolete, NATO's European allies have also welcomed the change in tone under new US President Joe Biden.

Stoltenberg has set out areas where NATO could modernise over the medium term - from climate measures to more sustainable funding of military operations - and needs US support,

Asked about any possible withdrawal from Afghanistan, Blinken said a US review of options was still underway and he would listen and consult with allies. NATO foreign ministers will discuss Afghanistan over the next two days in Brussels.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

795 UK, Brazil, South Africa Covid-19 variant cases in India: Govt

Militants given death sentence for attempting to kill Bangladesh PM in 2000

'Global political turbulence': Russia, China call for UNSC summit

France to expand Covid-19 vaccination to people above 70, says Macron

"We went in together, we have adjusted together and when the time is right, we will leave together," Blinken said of Western involvement in the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
antony blinken
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Assembly Election
Loan Moratorium
Thalaivi trailer
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India vs England Live Score
Martyr's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP