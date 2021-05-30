Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
In England, over 50% people in 30s given at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose: NHS
In England, over 50% people in 30s given at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose: NHS

"More than five million appointments have been made and 53% of people aged 30-39 have received at least one dose since the programme, the biggest in NHS history, began opening up to the age group on May 13," the National Healh Service (NHS) said on Sunday.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAY 30, 2021
A National Health Service (NHS) vaccination centre (AP)

Over 50 per cent of people in their 30s in England have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot in just over two weeks since the start of the vaccine rollout to their age group, the National Health Service (NHS) said on Sunday.

"More than five million appointments have been made and 53 per cent of people aged 30-39 have received at least one dose since the programme, the biggest in NHS history, began opening up to the age group on May 13," the NHS said.

At the same time, the NHS is asking all those aged 50 and over as well as those who are in a risk group to get the second dose of their vaccine as soon as possible as the country battles the Indian variant of the virus.

The figures come after the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation suggested that the interval between the two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine should be shortened to eight weeks from the previous 12.

According to NHS England, 600,000 people have been asked to rearrange their second shot appointment to an earlier date.

In total, over 39 million people across the UK have been given at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with some 24.9 million fully vaccinated.

