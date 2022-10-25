In farewell speech, Liz Truss calls for continued support to Ukraine against Russian aggression

Outgoing British Prime Minister Liz Truss in a farewell speech from 10, Downing Street, on Tuesday, extended her support to war-torn Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. “We must aid Ukraine in its courageous resistance to Putin's assault. Ukraine must triumph, and we must keep bolstering the defences of our country”, Truss said.

Truss also wished Rishi Sunak, her successor, "every success" as she highlighted some of her administration's triumphs.

“From my time as prime minister, I am more convinced than ever that we need to be bold and confront the challenges we face,” Truss said.

She went on to say how she helped thousands of businesses to avoid bankruptcy, and reinstated energy independence so they were “no longer reliant on malign foreign powers”.

The 47-year-old Conservative Party MP appeared to defend her tax-cutting initiatives, which ultimately led to her resignation as prime minister. She stated that she now intends to continue representing her constituents in South West Norfolk in central England from the backbenches of Parliament.

"I am more convinced than ever that we need to be bold and confront the challenges that we face. As the Roman philosopher Seneca wrote “it's not because things are difficult that we do not dare, it is because we do not dare that they are difficult,” she said.

The outgoing prime minister was speaking after chairing her final cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street before heading towards Buckingham Palace to formally tender her resignation to King Charles III.

