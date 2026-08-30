In New York, Mohan Bhagwat stresses unity, says politics has become ‘a game of self-interest’

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat called for India’s diversity to be respected and protected while stressing his organisation’s efforts to reach out to other religious communities at an event in New York City.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat speaks at 'One World, One Humanity' faith leaders' conference, in New York, USA. (PTI Photo)

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“It (diversity) has to be accepted, it has to be respected and it has to be protected. As I protect my own specific nature, I have to protect others also. Because diversity is the rule of nature and unity is the truth behind nature,” Bhagwat said ahead of his rally at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Follow Mohan Bhagwat live updates

The RSS chief, who is on a three-nation tour linked to the organisation’s centenary celebrations, acknowledged that India’s unique history of openness to all religious denominations had led to some friction over time.

Deep Dive What did Mohan Bhagwat say about the role of politics in promoting unity among religious groups? Mohan Bhagwat stated that he does not see politics as the primary way to promote unity among religious groups, asserting that politics has become 'a game of self-interest' and emphasizing that unity is essential to society. Why does Mohan Bhagwat believe it is important to protect India's diversity? Bhagwat believes that diversity should be accepted, respected, and protected as it is the rule of nature, and he emphasized that protecting the diverse nature of India is fundamental for societal unity. How does Mohan Bhagwat define being a true Hindu in relation to other religions? Bhagwat defined a true Hindu as someone who believes that all paths lead to the same destination, stating that a Hindu who wants no Muslims in Bharat is not a true Hindu.

“In Bharat people of all denominations live. Because Bharat has traditionally been giving shelter to everybody. So those who could not find a safe place in the world, they came to Bharat and they found a place. That is the history. So everybody lives. But due to these things, there are certain disturbances,” he said.

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Bhagwat added that the RSS saw its role as emphasising the fundamental unity of all religious groups.

Bhagwat’s visit to the United States has sparked opposition, including from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and members of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom. Civil society groups in the US have accused the RSS of promoting religious discrimination and violence against Muslim and Christian minorities in India.

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The RSS chief directly addressed those concerns during his Saturday event, stressing the group’s opposition to the exclusion of any minority group.

“If any Hindu thinks that there should be no Muslim in Bharat, he will not remain Hindu. If you want to call yourself Hindu, you must believe that all paths are leading to the same goal,” he said, recalling his assurances to members of India’s Muslim minority during a 2018 event in New Delhi.

Also Read: 'RSS does not represent us': US-based Hindu group among 61 organisations protesting Mohan Bhagwat's NYC event

Bhagwat, however, said he did not see politics as the primary way of promoting unity among religious groups. He stressed that India’s leaders as well as the Constitution had emphasised unity.

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“But that is not happening. Because these things do not happen through politics. I’m sorry to say but the fact is politics has now become a game of self-interest,” he said.

Bhagwat added that the RSS had chosen to focus on educating society, including by starting a dialogue with Muslim and Christian religious groups.