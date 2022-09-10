In Photos: Accession ceremony of King Charles III, the new monarch of Britain

Crowds cheered “hip, hip, hurrah” as the Garter King of Arms, read out the official proclamation of Charles III as Britain's new King from a balcony above London's St James's Palace on Saturday.

King Charles III Accession: Soldiers march to participate in a gun salute for Britain's King Charles. (Reuters)

"Three cheers for Majesty the King," the herald in England shouted from the balcony.

King Charles III Accession: The Royal Salute is fired at Edinburgh Castle by 105th Regiment Royal Artillery. (AFP)

The accession council, televised for the first time, recognized the new king's sovereignty.

King Charles III Accession: Garter Principle King of Arms, David Vines White, reads the proclamation of Britain's new King, King Charles III. (AFP)

King Charles III officially took his vow as the new king, saying he was "deeply aware" of the "duties and heavy responsibility of sovereignty" in the presence of privy councillors including Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss and all of her living predecessors, Charles's wife Camilla and his eldest son and heir William.

King Charles III Accession: A gun salute is fired for Britain's King Charles at the Tower of London. (Reuters)

The council clerk announced that "Prince Charles Philip Arthur George is now, by the death of our lady sovereign of happy memory, become our King Charles III... God save the king!"

King Charles III Accession: Crowds gather outside St James's Palace in London. (AP)

The assembled councillors then repeated "God save the king".

The ceremony which took place in two parts was held in a grand room at St James's Palace decked out in crimson and gold.

