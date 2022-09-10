In Photos: Accession ceremony of King Charles III, the new monarch of Britain
King Charles III Accession: "Three cheers for Majesty the King," the herald in England shouted from the balcony.
Crowds cheered “hip, hip, hurrah” as the Garter King of Arms, read out the official proclamation of Charles III as Britain's new King from a balcony above London's St James's Palace on Saturday.
The accession council, televised for the first time, recognized the new king's sovereignty.
King Charles III officially took his vow as the new king, saying he was "deeply aware" of the "duties and heavy responsibility of sovereignty" in the presence of privy councillors including Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss and all of her living predecessors, Charles's wife Camilla and his eldest son and heir William.
The council clerk announced that "Prince Charles Philip Arthur George is now, by the death of our lady sovereign of happy memory, become our King Charles III... God save the king!"
The assembled councillors then repeated "God save the king".
The ceremony which took place in two parts was held in a grand room at St James's Palace decked out in crimson and gold.