In Photos: How the world observed Earth Hour this year

Earth Hour, observed every year by millions of people across the planet on the last Saturday in March, was celebrated on March 27 this year. The annual tradition of turning off lights for one hour between 8.30pm to 9.30 pm was followed once again to spread awareness about sustainability and climate change. The tradition was started by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in 2007 when the international non-governmental organisation encouraged 2.2 million people to turn off their lights for an hour. This year the organisation invited people from across the world to share the must-watch videos on social media in order to raise awareness. "This year, we invite you to spread the same message and re-create the same unmissable sight online by taking part in our first-ever Earth Hour Virtual Spotlight," WWF said in a statement.
Earth Hour has become a worldwide event and global landmarks have also switched off electric lights for an hour. Here’s a look at how the world observed Earth Hour 2021:
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.