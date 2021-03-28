Home / World News / In Photos: How the world observed Earth Hour this year
In Photos: How the world observed Earth Hour this year

Earth Hour has become a worldwide event and global landmarks have also switched off electric lights for an hour. Here’s a look at how the world observed Earth Hour 2021:
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 28, 2021 04:37 PM IST
The Palace of Westminster (R), home to the Houses of Parliament which include the House of Lords and House of Commons, submerged into darkness for the Earth Hour environmental campaign.(AFP)

Earth Hour, observed every year by millions of people across the planet on the last Saturday in March, was celebrated on March 27 this year. The annual tradition of turning off lights for one hour between 8.30pm to 9.30 pm was followed once again to spread awareness about sustainability and climate change. The tradition was started by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in 2007 when the international non-governmental organisation encouraged 2.2 million people to turn off their lights for an hour. This year the organisation invited people from across the world to share the must-watch videos on social media in order to raise awareness. "This year, we invite you to spread the same message and re-create the same unmissable sight online by taking part in our first-ever Earth Hour Virtual Spotlight," WWF said in a statement.

Earth Hour has become a worldwide event and global landmarks have also switched off electric lights for an hour. Here’s a look at how the world observed Earth Hour 2021:

India

Lights at India Gate in New Delhi turned off to observe Earth Hour (ANI Photo)

Russia

A view shows the Kremlin, the GUM department store and the St. Basil's Cathedral after the lights are switched off for Earth Hour in Moscow, Russia. (Reuters)
United Kingdom

Palace of Westminster, home to the Houses of Parliament which include the House of Lords and House of Commons submerged into darkness for the Earth Hour environmental campaign. (AFP)

Germany

The Brandenburg Gate during Earth Hour in Berlin, Germany. (Reuters)

Italy

A view shows the Colosseum monument in Rome after the lights were turned off for Earth Hour. (AFP)

Greece

The ancient Parthenon temple is pictured atop the Acropolis hill during Earth Hour in Athens, Greece. (Reuters)

Singapore

Artificial tree-like structures called Supertrees after lights were switched off to commemorate Earth Hour, at Gardens By the Bay, in Singapore. (Reuters)

