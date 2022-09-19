Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
In Photos: World leaders pay tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

Published on Sep 19, 2022 08:27 AM IST

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: President Droupadi Murmu, who is in London on a three-day visit to attend the state funeral, signed a condolence book on behalf of the Indian government on Sunday.

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Royal guards stand by the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

As Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, will be laid to rest on Monday, after a grand state funeral, world leaders from around the world came to London on the eve of the funeral to pay their respects to the monarch.

US President Joe Biden with his wife Jill paid his tributes to Queen Elizabeth II from the gallery overlooking the flag-draped casket of the monarch in London's cavernous Westminster Hall.

Joe Biden said the Queen reminded him of his mother. “Just because of the way she touched when she leaned over. The way — she had that look like, ‘Are you okay? Anything I can do for you? What do you need?’ And then also, ‘Make sure you do what you’re supposed to do.’ (Laughter.)"

Margareta, Custodian of the Crown of Romania, front left, and Prince Radu of Romania pay their respect to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (AP)

Other world leaders and members of European royal families also paid their tributes to the Queen.

President of the Kurdistan region in Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani pays his respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (AP)

King Charles III, Elizabeth II's son and the new king said ahead of the funeral, “Over the last 10 days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world."

