In setback to Imran Khan, Pak top court cuts Army Chief Bajwa’s extension to 6 months

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 16:37 IST

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Thursday granted six-month conditional extension to Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, a move which is being seen as a snub to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justices Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Mansoor Ali Shah, in its short order directed the government to bring necessary legislation within six months’ time, Geo TV reported.

Bajwa, whose original three-year tenure was set to expire on Thursday at midnight, can now continue as the Army chief for another six months.