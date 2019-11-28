e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 28, 2019

In setback to Imran Khan, Pak top court cuts Army Chief Bajwa’s extension to 6 months

Army Chief Bajwa, whose original three-year tenure was set to expire on Thursday at midnight, can now continue as the Army chief for another six months.

world Updated: Nov 28, 2019 16:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Thursday granted six-month conditional extension to Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, a move which is being seen as a snub to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justices Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Mansoor Ali Shah, in its short order directed the government to bring necessary legislation within six months’ time, Geo TV reported.

Bajwa, whose original three-year tenure was set to expire on Thursday at midnight, can now continue as the Army chief for another six months.

tags
top news
Uddhav Thackeray to take oath with 6 ministers but spotlight is on MLA Ajit Pawar
Uddhav Thackeray to take oath with 6 ministers but spotlight is on MLA Ajit Pawar
Pak Army Chief’s 3-year extension cut short to 6 months by Supreme Court
Pak Army Chief’s 3-year extension cut short to 6 months by Supreme Court
Live | Maha Vikas Aghadi releases Common Minimum Programme
Live | Maha Vikas Aghadi releases Common Minimum Programme
‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss
‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss
‘It’s time he opens with Rohit,’ Laxman suggests changes at top for T20Is
‘It’s time he opens with Rohit,’ Laxman suggests changes at top for T20Is
The Irishman review: Martin Scorsese helms Netflix’s most ambitious film
The Irishman review: Martin Scorsese helms Netflix’s most ambitious film
Xcent vs Aura: Hyundai hopes to amaze, cater to compact sedan segment’s desires
Xcent vs Aura: Hyundai hopes to amaze, cater to compact sedan segment’s desires
Watch: Ruckus in Lok Sabha over Pragya Thakur’s ‘deshbhakt’ Godse remark
Watch: Ruckus in Lok Sabha over Pragya Thakur’s ‘deshbhakt’ Godse remark
trending topics
Maharashtra govt formation LIVEHTLS 2019Uddhav ThackerayXiaomi Mi TV 4XIDBI Recruitment 2019Kartik AaryanPragya ThakurSonia GandhiP Chidambaram

don't miss

latest news

India News

World News