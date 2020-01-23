e-paper
In tweets, Wuhan residents describe life under lockdown

Many users on Twitter are posting updates on life under lockdown - the tweets describe how city residents are stocking up vegetables and food supplies.

Jan 23, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The residents of Wuhan in China are gearing up to live under the lockdown imposed by the central government in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus.

Many users on Twitter are posting updates on life under lockdown - the tweets describe how city residents are stocking up vegetables and food supplies.

 

 

People are also broadcasting videos from hospitals in the city where those affected from the virus are being treated.

 

 

The virus has so far killed 18 people (please use the latest figure) and affected nearly 700. Many Twitter users said they hope the authorities will do something soon.

Wuhan is the core area, the ground zero of coronavirus outbreak. The authorities in China stopped all trains and flights from and to Wuhan as they clamped a total lockdown on the city.

 

Chinese authorities on Thursday moved to lock down two more cities - Huanggang and Ezhou - with a combined population of more than 18 million people in an effort to contain the spread of deadly new virus to other parts of the world during the busy Lunar New Year travel period.

In Huanggang, theaters, internet cafes and other entertainment centers were also ordered closed.

The lockdowns are unprecedented in size, covering more people than New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago combined.

Many countries have begun screening travellers from China for symptoms of the virus, which can cause fever, coughing, trouble breathing and pneumonia.

