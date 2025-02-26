The Russian invasion of Ukraine is still raging, but Vladyslav Chumachenko, a frontline medic, is already anticipating the next war. In Ukraine, anticipating the 'next' war with Russia

The 39-year-old said it was clear that if talks between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin lead to a halt in fighting, the terms would likely be unacceptable for Ukraine.

That was especially true if Kyiv is forced to give up territory to Russia a real possibility given Trump's recent Kremlin-friendly rhetoric.

"It's obvious for us that we won't be happy with any results of these negotiations," he told AFP.

"The only thing we can do is to continue our work," Vladyslav added.

"And to prepare for the next stage of conflict."

Vladyslav's wife, Anastasia Chumachenko, who co-runs the medical NGO Tactical Medicine North with him, said Russia would not be deterred by any accords.

"They will try to attack again. We need to be prepared," she told AFP.

Vladyslav knows that he has no influence over the next "crazy idea" that either Putin or Trump could have about Ukraine but he can prepare.

Vladyslav and Anastasia said they had advised their volunteers to remain vigilant if a deal is struck.

After three years of brutal warfare, the exhausted couple said they were determined to stay, despite two of their team members deciding to quit.

Their vehicle was also hit while evacuating a wounded soldier from the front.

They have also been providing soldiers with medical training, a task that should continue to be needed even if hostilities cease, said Vladyslav.

"History shows that in our part of the world, no pause is permanent," he told AFP.

He said that while some Ukrainian troops would be happy to return to civilian life, others would not be content to go home and "pick potatoes".

Before Russia launched its invasion in February 2022, the couple ran a climbing gym and raised their nine-year-old daughter.

The girl now lives with her grandparents and they only see each other a few days a month, on breaks from the front line.

Anastasia, wearing a khaki cap, said it was "important" for her daughter to stay in Ukraine and learn to understand war.

She said it is likely it will return during her daughter's lifetime.

"It will happen for sure. It is just a question of time," Anastasia said.

Oleksandr, a commander of an assault unit in the 93rd brigade, is among those who will keep his uniform no matter what.

In a stifling room lit by pink lights he and other servicemen were lifting weights to pass the time.

"I'm in my element here," he told AFP, referring to his military life at the front.

Oleksandr said he planned to stay in eastern Ukraine to be "ready" in case fighting broke out after any peace deal was agreed.

"We got burned once but we will not allow this a second time," he said, referring to the eight years between the conflict launched by Kremlin-backed separatists in 2014 and the 2022 full-scale Russian invasion.

Oleksandr believes it would be a terrible error for Ukraine to cede territory, like the five regions including Crimea, seized in 2014 that Russia claims to have annexed and partially controls.

"We will have some battalions and brigades that will go to the end, because a lot has been lost," he said.

Some Ukrainian soldiers have lost their homes, their families and have nothing to lose, he explained.

"They will go to the end, and I support them. And maybe I will be in those ranks myself. Who knows?"

