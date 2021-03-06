Increasing evidence that Myanmar's military forces are shooting to kill: Report
Over 50 people have been killed in the crackdown by Myanmar military on those protesting against the February 1 coup. According to a CNN report, photos of the victims' wounds and conversations with their family members point towards the possibility that the military is now shooting to kill.
The report quotes Amnesty International's Deputy Regional Director for Research, Emerlynne Gil as saying that since the government is silent on the usage of shoot to kill tactics, it may be possible that it has authorised it. "Everything points to troops adopting shoot to kill tactics to suppress the protests, and with silence from the military administration, there is a growing consensus that this has been authorised by the government," Gil said in a statement.
Also Read: 38 killed on ‘bloodiest day’, says UN envoy
Thousands of people across the country are agitating against the detention of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who was taken into custody on February 1, when the military took over for a year after declaring a state of emergency in response to its claims of election fraud.
When the National League for Democracy, Suu Kyi’s party, won a landslide victory in the second general election after decades of army rule, the military and its political factions demanded that authorities investigate allegations of mass voting fraud. Despite Myanmar’s election commission's statement that the process of voting was transparent and fair, the military did not back down.
Also Read: With wish to donate organs, Kyal Sin, 19, dies fighting military rule in Myanmar
In the resistance that has now entered its fourth week, Wednesday was the bloodiest day. Security forces resorted to live firing on crowds across the country, killing at least 38 people. The forces, determined to stifle the protest, opened fire with little warning in several towns and cities, witnesses said, according to agencies.
"We are seeing a surge in unlawful killings, including apparent extrajudicial executions, with no apparent attempt to rein in the use of lethal force," Gil further said. "If anything, security forces appear increasingly brazen in their deployment of lethal weapons with each passing day," she added.
Man arrested, charged over violence during Tiranga-Maple rally in Canada
The rally was organised to celebrate the imminent arrival of India-made COVID-19 vaccines in Canada and featured nearly 350 cars bearing both the Indian and Canadian flags
