India asks for enhanced security at its missions in Canada

A year after India’s consulate in Vancouver was blockaded by protesters and pro-Khalistan speeches delivered at the site, New Delhi has formally asked Canada for “ample deployment” of security at its missions in the country so there is no repeat of such disruption.

The Indian request was conveyed via a note verbale, an official diplomatic communique, issued by India’s High Commission to Ottawa to Canada’s foreign ministry, Global Affairs Canada.

A senior Indian official told the Hindustan Times that they have communicated “precise and specific information” relating to threats to the missions in Canada. “We have already conveyed more blatant threats we’ve received to our Canadian colleagues and asked them to ensure nothing untoward happens,” the official said.

There is concern this year as elections in Punjab are due, and there have been open statements about disturbing Republic Day functions in Vancouver from the secessionist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), while other hardline groups have planned a car rally to the consulate in Toronto and a demonstration in front of the High Commission in Ottawa.

The official said assurances had been received that Canadian law enforcement charged with diplomatic security will “enhance patrolling, deploy static and plainclothes personnel”.

SFJ’s general counsel Gurpatwant Pannun has said that activists supporting its Khalistan Referendum have been assigned to “Raise Khalistan - Block Tiranga” on January 26 at India’s missions, including that in Vancouver, which has been tasked to Hardeep Singh Nijjar. In November last year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet against Nijjar before a special court in New Delhi, under the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, related to planning terror acts in India.

Nijjar and the SFJ have denied any involvement in terrorism though they openly support secession and are behind the non-binding referendum.

The car rally in Toronto is being undertaken to call for the Indian government to “release all Sikh Political Prisoners who spent their terms”.

According to one of the principal organisers of the rally and prominent pro-Khalistan figure in Canada, Sukhminder Singh Hansra, senior member of Shiromani Akali Dal Amritsar Canada, this was decided at a meeting last week and is being supported by his group as well as the Ontario Gurdwaras Committee, Sikh Motorcycle Club of Canada, and others.

A protest in front of the consulate in Vancouver is also planned in Vancouver by a group of gurdwaras. The agenda for that protest is the same as for the rally in Toronto.

Last year, India’s Ministry of External Affairs had formally intimated its displeasure at the blockade of the Vancouver consulate in Canada.