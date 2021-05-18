Home / World News / India calls for end to violence in Israel, Gaza
world news

India calls for end to violence in Israel, Gaza

T S Tirumurti, India’s ambassador to the UN, outlined the country’s position during an open debate at the UN Security Council early on Monday, saying both sides should show extreme restraint and desist from actions that exacerbate tensions.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 07:53 AM IST
A masked Palestinian protester uses a slingshot during clashes with Israeli troops at the Hawara checkpoint, south of the West Bank city of Nablus. (AP)

India has strongly condemned all acts of violence and provocation in the Gaza conflict and called for immediate de-escalation while urging Israel and Palestinian authorities to immediately resume dialogue to find a lasting solution.

T S Tirumurti, India’s ambassador to the UN, outlined the country’s position during an open debate at the UN Security Council early on Monday, saying both sides should show extreme restraint and desist from actions that exacerbate tensions.

India has found itself treading a cautious line as the conflict escalated in recent days, given its strong relations with both Israel and Arab states as well as its traditional support for a two-state solution, which was reiterated by Tirumurti.

“The historic status quo at the holy places of Jerusalem, including Haram al-Sharif or Temple Mount, must be respected, Tirumurti said. Both sides should “refrain from attempts to unilaterally change the existing status quo, including in east Jerusalem and its neighbourhood,” he said.

India has strongly condemned all acts of violence and provocation in the Gaza conflict and called for immediate de-escalation while urging Israel and Palestinian authorities to immediately resume dialogue to find a lasting solution.

T S Tirumurti, India’s ambassador to the UN, outlined the country’s position during an open debate at the UN Security Council early on Monday, saying both sides should show extreme restraint and desist from actions that exacerbate tensions.

India has found itself treading a cautious line as the conflict escalated in recent days, given its strong relations with both Israel and Arab states as well as its traditional support for a two-state solution, which was reiterated by Tirumurti.

“The historic status quo at the holy places of Jerusalem, including Haram al-Sharif or Temple Mount, must be respected, Tirumurti said. Both sides should “refrain from attempts to unilaterally change the existing status quo, including in east Jerusalem and its neighbourhood,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Tired elephant stuck in mud gets help from forest officials. watch rescue video

Grandma bowls a strike like a boss, her video is impressing tweeple. Watch

Are you a pet parent? You'll find this video of Ram Kapoor and his dog relatable

Sania Mirza’s son Izhaan ‘coaches’ her during practice. Watch adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP