'India condemns terrorism in all its forms': PM Modi after 6 killed in Jerusalem attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condemned the attack in Jerusalem, while extending condolences to the families of the shooting victims. PM Modi condemned “terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”(ANI Grab )

“Strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack on innocent civilians in Jerusalem today. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those injured,” Modi said in a post on X.

He further stated that India condemns “terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.” The Prime Minister added that the country “stands firm in its policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism”.

At least six people were killed and several others injured in a shooting attack in east Jerusalem on Monday. The Israel emergency service said that “terrorists” involved in the attack were neutralised.

The incident took place in Ramot Junction on Yigal Yadin Street in the morning.

The terrorists had boarded a bus and opened fire on the passengers. The shooting was carried out by two gunmen, Times of Israel reported citing preliminary reports.

Footage of the incident shows several people fleeing from a bus stop at an intersection near the northern entrance to Jerusalem. The attack came hours after Israeli defence minister Israel Katz issued an ultimatum to Hamas, asking them to drop arms and surrender, warning that they would be “annihilated” if they fail to do so.