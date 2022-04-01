Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / India continues to bar Canadians from getting e-visas,10-year tourist visas
world news

India continues to bar Canadians from getting e-visas,10-year tourist visas

While electronic travel authorisation or e-visas are being issued to citizens of 156 countries, Canada has been excluded from this facility.
A passenger walks in Toronto Pearson Airport's Terminal 3, in Ontario, Canada. (REUTERS/FILE)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 02:34 PM IST
ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya I Toronto

While easing travel restrictions, India will continue to maintain some procedures for Canadian citizens as a measure of “reciprocity” related to hurdles before Indians seeking to go to Canada.

While electronic travel authorisation or e-visas are being issued to citizens of 156 countries, Canada has been excluded from this facility. Canadians will also not have access to longer-term 10-year tourist visas, even though those are available to travellers from countries like the United States.

A senior Indian official said the e-visa is not being revived, as a reciprocal measure as there are “long delays in issuing on visas to Indian nationals”, some taking as long as nine months, along with a large number of rejections. The status quo with regard to be e-visas may remain in place “until this is resolved”, the official said.

Canadians can avail of a fresh tourist visa of up to one year in length, but they remain excluded from getting the 10-year visa. At the same time, e-visas issued to Canadian nationals prior to March 2020 continue to remain under suspension and they will not be eligible for issuance of fresh e-visas.

The official said it “becomes harder” for India “to ease it (restrictions) further” till the asymmetry in accessing visas for Indian applicants is resolved and pending backlogs cleared for “easy mobility”.

RELATED STORIES

The quantum of travellers from India is expected to rise as Canada lifts several restrictions beginning on Friday. Fully-vaccinated travellers arriving in Canada will no longer be required to provide a negative Covid-19 test result before entering the country.

There is also no quarantine requirement for such travellers, though they may be selected for random testing on arrival in Canada. Both the major vaccines used in India, Covishield and Covaxin, are approved for travel purposes by Ottawa.

Partially or unvaccinated travellers will be required to provide a negative test result before being allowed to board a flight for a Canadian destination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP