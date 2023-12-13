India favours UNGA's call for Gaza ceasefire; Israel-US divided over casualties. Top points

After the overwhelming support from three-quarters of 193 member states in the United Nations General Assembly on the immediate ceasefire in Gaza, Israel faces growing diplomatic isolation in its war against Hamas. Although the US voted against the resolution passed in the assembly, President Joe Biden warned Israel about losing support amid “indiscriminate” bombing of civilians in the besieged Palestinian enclave. Israeli ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan speaks to delegates during the United Nations General Assembly(REUTERS)

Ahead of the UNGA voting, Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to change his government which is dominated by hard-right parties warning it would lead to losing international support in its offensive bid against Hamas.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now