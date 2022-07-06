India should probe Vivo according to law, not discriminate: China

BEIJING: China on Wednesday said it hopes India would conduct investigations into the Chinese smartphone company Vivo according to law and provide a “fair” and “non-discriminatory” business environment for Chinese firms.

China is closely following developments related to the raids on the offices of Vivo in India, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian, said on Wednesday when asked about the case.

“As I have stressed many times, the Chinese government always asks Chinese companies to abide by laws and regulations when doing business overseas,” Zhao said on Wednesday.

“In the meantime, we firmly support Chinese companies in safeguarding their lawful rights and interests,” he said.

“We hope the Indian side will conduct investigations and law enforcement in accordance with laws and regulations and earnestly provide a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies investing and operating in India,” Zhao added.

India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided at least 44 premises connected to the company across the country in a money-laundering probe against the Chinese company.

The searches were carried out under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at locations in several states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Meghalaya and Maharashtra.

A Vivo India spokesperson was quoted by the Indian media as saying the company was cooperating with authorities.

The raids took place in the backdrop of souring of ties between India and China over military tension along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, a dragging dispute ongoing since May, 2020.

In April, the ED seized ₹5,551 crore belonging to the Chinese company Xiaomi from bank accounts for allegedly violating the foreign exchange law.

In 2020, New Delhi cited security concerns in banning over 300 Chinese apps including TikTok - and tightened norms for Chinese companies investing in India.

