Home / World News / India to join meet on Afghanistan, Taliban to be in attendance
world news

India to join meet on Afghanistan, Taliban to be in attendance

  • This will be the second time that the Indian side will come face-to-face with Taliban representatives at a Moscow Format meeting since 2018. 
Taliban fighters patrol along a road on motorbikes at Ghasabha area in Qala-e-Now, Badghis province(AFP)
Taliban fighters patrol along a road on motorbikes at Ghasabha area in Qala-e-Now, Badghis province(AFP)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 04:23 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

India on Thursday confirmed its participation in a meeting of the Moscow Format dialogue on Afghanistan on October 20 that is set to be joined by representatives of the Taliban setup in Kabul.

This will be the second time that the Indian side will come face-to-face with Taliban representatives at a Moscow Format meeting since 2018, and also the second formal contact between the two sides since the Taliban marched into Kabul on August 15 after the collapse of the Ashraf Ghani government.

India has so far held off on any formal recognition of the Taliban setup in Kabul, with New Delhi saying there are questions about its legitimacy as it is not inclusive and was formed without negotiations.

“We have received an invitation for the Moscow Format meeting on Afghanistan on October 20. We will be participating in it,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during a weekly news briefing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taliban ministry of external affairs
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 15, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out