India-bound ship among two vessels seized by IRGC, being taken to Iran

Two ships attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz have reportedly been seized by Iran’s IRGC and are being taken to Iran, according to state media.

A tanker sits anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Qeshm Island, Iran.(AP/Representative image)

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"The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps naval force this morning identified and stopped in the Strait of Hormuz two violating ships," the Guards said in a statement, AFP reported.

“The two offending ships... were seized by the IRGC's naval forces and directed to the Iranian coast.”

The vessels are identified as MSC-FRANCESCA and EPAMINONDAS.

According to Marinetraffic website, EPAMINONDAS – a container ship sailing under the flag of Liberia – was headed to Gujarat from Jebel Ali in Dubai.

Three vessels attacked by Iran

Earlier today, at least three container ships were attacked by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz, state media reported.

Attack 1: The UK Maritime Trade Operations Centre (UKMTO) said an Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) gunboat fired on a container ship about 15 nautical miles northeast of Oman. The vessel, Epaminondas, owned by a Greek company, sustained significant damage to its bridge.

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{{^usCountry}} Attack 2: A second incident involved the Panama-flagged Euphoria, owned by a UAE-based firm, which was reportedly attacked around eight nautical miles west of Iran. UKMTO stated that the crew remained unharmed and the ship did not suffer any damage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Attack 2: A second incident involved the Panama-flagged Euphoria, owned by a UAE-based firm, which was reportedly attacked around eight nautical miles west of Iran. UKMTO stated that the crew remained unharmed and the ship did not suffer any damage. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Attack 3: The Panama-flagged MSC Francesca was also targeted roughly six nautical miles off Iran’s coast while sailing south from the Strait of Hormuz into the Gulf of Oman. According to maritime intelligence firm Vanguard, the ship reported damage to its hull and accommodation areas. Trump extends ceasefire {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Attack 3: The Panama-flagged MSC Francesca was also targeted roughly six nautical miles off Iran’s coast while sailing south from the Strait of Hormuz into the Gulf of Oman. According to maritime intelligence firm Vanguard, the ship reported damage to its hull and accommodation areas. Trump extends ceasefire {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} US President Donald Trump on Wednesday extended the ceasefire after talks, that were scheduled to take place in Islamabad, were halted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} US President Donald Trump on Wednesday extended the ceasefire after talks, that were scheduled to take place in Islamabad, were halted. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} (With inputs from BBC) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (With inputs from BBC) {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Karishma Ayaldasani ...Read More Karishma Ayaldasani is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she works with the digital team on fast-moving breaking stories from India and around the world.



She enjoys covering national and global news, focusing on delivering updates quickly and clearly so readers can make sense of what’s happening as it unfolds. Comfortable in high-pressure newsroom settings, she regularly contributes to live blogs, explainers and real-time coverage.



Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the digital team at The Indian Express, worked with the social media team at Firstpost, and spent time as a creative strategist at Clematis Advertising.



Outside of work, she likes exploring different art forms and unwinds with music. With over three years of experience in fast-paced newsrooms, she brings curiosity, clarity and consistency to her work. Read Less

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