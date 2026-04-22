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India-bound ship among two vessels seized by IRGC, being taken to Iran

The IRGC navy said seized two “violating vessels” and transferred them to the Iranian coast, according to the semi-official state news agency Tasnim.

Updated on: Apr 22, 2026 04:34 pm IST
By Karishma Ayaldasani
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Two ships attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz have reportedly been seized by Iran’s IRGC and are being taken to Iran, according to state media.

A tanker sits anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Qeshm Island, Iran.(AP/Representative image)

"The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps naval force this morning identified and stopped in the Strait of Hormuz two violating ships," the Guards said in a statement, AFP reported.

“The two offending ships... were seized by the IRGC's naval forces and directed to the Iranian coast.”

The vessels are identified as MSC-FRANCESCA and EPAMINONDAS.

According to Marinetraffic website, EPAMINONDAS – a container ship sailing under the flag of Liberia – was headed to Gujarat from Jebel Ali in Dubai.

Three vessels attacked by Iran

Earlier today, at least three container ships were attacked by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz, state media reported.

Attack 1: The UK Maritime Trade Operations Centre (UKMTO) said an Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) gunboat fired on a container ship about 15 nautical miles northeast of Oman. The vessel, Epaminondas, owned by a Greek company, sustained significant damage to its bridge.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karishma Ayaldasani

Karishma Ayaldasani is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she works with the digital team on fast-moving breaking stories from India and around the world.

She enjoys covering national and global news, focusing on delivering updates quickly and clearly so readers can make sense of what’s happening as it unfolds. Comfortable in high-pressure newsroom settings, she regularly contributes to live blogs, explainers and real-time coverage.

Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the digital team at The Indian Express, worked with the social media team at Firstpost, and spent time as a creative strategist at Clematis Advertising.

Outside of work, she likes exploring different art forms and unwinds with music. With over three years of experience in fast-paced newsrooms, she brings curiosity, clarity and consistency to her work.

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