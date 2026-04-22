'Bid farewell to oil production': Iran's fresh warning to Gulf nations amid tensions with US

While the truce between the United States and Iran has been extended, tensions continue to prevail between the two nations. On Wednesday, the Islamic Republic issued a fresh warning to its neighbouring Gulf states, stating that if they allow their bases to be used for attacking Tehran, “they can bid farewell to oil production.” Smoke rising from an area near the Dubai International Airport after a drone attack hit a fuel tank, according to Dubai authorities, amid the US.-Israel conflict with Iran in March (REUTERS)

In a statement published in state media, the commander of the Guards' aerospace force, Majid Mousavi, issued the fresh warning to neighbouring states, urging them not to allow American forces to use their land to launch attacks on Iran.

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"The southern neighbours should know that if their geography and facilities are used in the service of the enemies to attack the Iranian nation, they should bid farewell to oil production in the Middle East," Mousavi was quoted as saying by Fars news agency.

Iran's fresh remarks come amid heightened regional tensions following the February 28 joint strikes launched by the United States and Israel.

US-Iran war heightens regional tensions This is not the first warning Tehran has issued to its Gulf neighbours. States such as Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates found themselves pulled into the US and Israel's war on Iran.

Following the attack on Iran, which also resulted in the killing of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Tehran launched strikes on the Gulf neighbourhood, targeting US bases in the region.

Iran has claimed that these bases are being used by Washington to launch attacks on the Islamic Republic.

While the Gulf nations have not explicitly denied this, reports have stated that many nations have told the US that it will not be allowed to use their land or airspace to launch attacks on Iran.

Furthermore, Iran escalated its strikes on the Gulf and targeted oil and gas production facilities in the region in response to attacks on its nuclear, energy and oil sites by the US and Israel.

Also Read | Iran warns of ‘radioactive fallout’ in Gulf nations after 4th US-Israeli attack on Bushehr nuclear plant

Trump extends truce with Iran Hours before the US-Iran truce deadline expired, President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he would extend the ceasefire.

Based on requests made by Pakistani officials, Trump added that the US will continue the blockade of Iranian ports until Tehran comes up with a "unified proposal."

"Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal," he wrote.

"I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other," Trump added further.