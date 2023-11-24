Indian-American man killed after struck by vehicle in Ohio's Medina County

A 52-year-old Indian-American man was killed after he was hit by a vehicle in Medina County, WKYC reported citing the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Highway Patrol officers responded to calls of a crash involving a pedestrian near Autumnwood Lane in Brunswick Hills at around 7:05 pm (local time) on Saturday.

When officers reached the scene, they found a Volkswagen, operated by 25-year-old Cameron Luiza, had struck 52-year-old Piyush Patel, WKYC reported.

Luiza was heading towards south on Substation Road when he struck Patel.

Patel was pronounced dead at the scene. Luiza was not injured as a result of the crash, the report added. The incident remains under investigation and no arrest has not been made at this time.

Meanwhile, in another incident, Aaditya Adlakha, a 26-year-old doctoral student hailing from India at the University of Cincinnati, succumbed to gunshot wounds sustained on November 9 inside a vehicle on the Western Hills Viaduct, local media reported.

Adlakha, who had received a stipend and an award for his work on ulcerative colitis, was set to complete his doctorate in 2025. Originating from India, he earned his bachelor's degree in zoology in 2018 and his master's degree in physiology in 2020 before joining UC's doctoral program in 2020, as reported by The Cincinnati Enquirer.

The tragic incident occurred when Adlakha was found shot inside a crashed car on the upper deck of the viaduct after reports of gunfire at 6:20 am (local time) Saturday.

Despite being rushed to UC Medical Center and remaining in critical condition for several days, he ultimately passed away.

As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. The medical school expressed deep condolences to his family and those who knew him, both as a friend and colleague, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported. (ANI)

