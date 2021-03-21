Home / World News / Indian Americans lead in marriage stability, Pakistan immigrants at 3rd. List of top 20 groups
The Institute of Family Studies said in a report that not all immigrant families are equal when it comes to the family structure as Indian Americans rank at the top in family stability.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:13 PM IST
72% of immigrants with children are still in their first marriage, while the share among native-born Americans is just 60%, according to IFS.(Representational Image / REUTERS)

Immigrant families tend to be more stable than native-born Americans, and Indian American families lead the communities in terms of marriage stability, according to a report published in early March by a US-based think tank. After analysing the census data, the Institute of Family Studies (IFS), which advocates for strengthening marriage and family life, said that 72% of immigrants with children are still in their first marriage, while the share among native-born Americans is just 60%.

Wendy Wang, director of research at the IFS, highlighted the relatively higher marriage rates and lower divorce rates of immigrants in general. She wrote that for every 1,000 unmarried immigrants aged 18 to 64 in 2019, 59 got married, adding that the corresponding number for native-born Americans stood at 39. On the other hand, the divorce rate among native-born Americans remained relatively higher than among immigrants.

“Only 13 out of 1000 married immigrants ages 18-64 got a divorce in 2019, compared with 20 out of 1000 among native-born Americans of same age,” the report said.

Wang noted that not all immigrant families are equal when it comes to the family structure as Indian Americans rank at the top in family stability. According to their analysis of the 2019 American community survey, around 94% of first-generation Indian immigrants with children are stably married. The share of Indian Americans who got remarried is around 4%, while only 2% of Indian immigrants with children remains unmarried.

Immigrant families from other parts of Asia, such as Bangladesh, Pakistan, Taiwan, Korea, China, and Japan, also have greater family stability than native-born Americans. Immigrants from the Middle East and South America also enjoy a relatively higher level of family stability, the report said.

Here’s the list of top 20 immigrant groups in the US leading in marriage stability:

1. India - 94%

2. Bangladesh - 90%

3. Pakistan - 87%

4. Taiwan - 86%

5. Korea - 85%

6. China - 84%

7. Japan - 83%

8. Poland - 80%

9. Iran - 78%

10. Canada - 78%

11. Ukraine - 77%

12. Vietnam - 77%

13. Philippines - 76%

14. United Kingdom - 74%

15. Brazil - 73%

16. Germany - 72%

17. Venezuela - 72%

18. Nigeria - 71%

19. Russia - 68%

20. Mexico - 68%

