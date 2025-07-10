Indian among 2 student pilots killed in Canada mid-air collision

Toronto: One of the two student pilots killed in a mid-air collision in Canada on Tuesday has been identified as an Indian citizen, originally from Kerala. A Canadian flag flies during the Canada Day Celebrations in the Old Port in Montreal, Quebec. (AFP)

The tragedy occurred early on Tuesday when two single-engine planes collided at a flight school in Steinbach, in the province of Manitoba.

On Wednesday, India’s Consulate General in Toronto identified one of them as Sreehari Sukesh. In a post on X, the Consulate said, “With profound sorrow, we mourn the tragic passing of Mr. Sreehari Sukesh, a young Indian student pilot, who lost his life in a mid-air collision near Steinbach, Manitoba.”

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family. The Consulate is in contact with the bereaved family, the pilot training school and local police to provide all necessary assistance,” it added.

According to his Facebook profile, which has been locked, Sukesh was originally from Tripunithura in Kerala and studied in Kochi prior to moving to Canada. He was residing in Steinbach which is about 50km from Winnipeg, the capital of Manitoba.

He described himself as a private pilot and featured the quote, “Once you have tasted flight nothing else will stop you.”

On July 8, at 8.45am, the Steinbach detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) was notified of a two-plane mid-air collision in the Rural Municipality of Hanover. “The two pilots were pronounced deceased on scene. There were no passengers aboard,” police said in a statement.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating the mishap. The other victim was identified as Savanna May Royes by Canadian media.

Both student pilots were training at Harv’s Air, a private flight school. They were practising takeoffs and landings. According to the outlet CTV News, citing Adam Penner, one of the owners of Harv’s Air, they were attempting to land the two planes at the same time leading to the collision.

The aircraft involved were a Cessna 152 and a Cessna 172, Penner told the outlet.