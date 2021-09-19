Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Indian director Payal Kapadia’s documentary wins award at TIFF
world news

Indian director Payal Kapadia’s documentary wins award at TIFF

Indian director Payal Kapadia’s documentary ‘A Night of Knowing Nothing’ was among the three Amplify Voice awardees at TIFF, with these prizes aimed at celebrating diversity in cinema.
By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Amit Chanda
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 11:37 AM IST
A still from Indian director Payal Kapadia’s ‘A Night of Knowing Nothing’, which won an Amplify Voices Award at the 2021 edition of the Toronto International Film Festival. (TIFF)

Indian director Payal Kapadia’s debut feature-length project A Night of Knowing Nothing was among the award winners at the 46th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) which concluded on Saturday.

Mumbai-based Payal Kapadia’s documentary A Night of Knowing Nothing was among the three Amplify Voice awardees, with these prizes aimed at celebrating diversity in cinema.

“Payal Kapadia’s unique documentary balances the personal and political with a surprising snapshot of her home country. Shocking at times, but also sweeping in its beauty, A Night of Knowing Nothing is a first feature that already demonstrates her strong voice as a filmmaker,” the award citation stated.

Indian director Payal Kapadia had earlier directed the short films Afternoon Clouds in 2017 and And What Is the Summer Saying the next year.

TIFF programmer Andrea Picard had described the film as “One of the year’s most electrifying debuts” and “a fever dream of impossible love tied to a broader reflection on contemporary India.”

RELATED STORIES

The film had earlier won the best documentary award at Cannes.

The other awards in this category went to Somali director Khadar Ayderus Ahmed’s The Gravedigger’s Wife and Canadian Rhayne Vermette’s Ste. Anne.

TIFF also announced its major honours on Saturday evening, with the People’s Choice Award going to British director Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast. This particular award is often a harbinger of Oscars, as in the case of the 2020 winner Nomadland, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture this year.

While the People’s Choice Award is based on voting by the viewing public, TIFF’s competitive programme, based on selection by a jury, is the Platform Prize. This was awarded to Indonesian director Kamila Andini’s Yuni.

The jury statement explaining the choice said this was a “film that brings a fresh, intimate perspective to a coming-of-age story, marked by a subtle structure, delicate framing, and lush cinematography”.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Canada elections: Justin Trudeau likely to pip Erin O’ Toole to post

No respect: Afghan rights commission says Taliban using its cars, other assets

Imran Khan does a U-turn, after praising Taliban, he defends Joe Biden

Taliban are after Bactrian gold treasure. It has an Indian connect
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP