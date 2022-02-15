Home / World News / Indian embassy in Kyiv asks citizens to leave Ukraine amid rising tensions with Russia
Indian embassy in Kyiv asks citizens to leave Ukraine amid rising tensions with Russia

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis update: On Monday, the United States said it is relocating its embassy in Kyiv to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, due to the "dramatic acceleration" in the country.
A person holding the Ukrainian flag during a protest in Kyiv, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 11:46 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine capital Kyiv on Tuesday asked its nationals, particularly students whose stay is not essential, to leave the country temporarily “in view of uncertainties of the current situation”.

On Monday, the United States said it is relocating its embassy in Kyiv to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, due to the "dramatic acceleration" in the buildup of Russian forces at the country's border.

Meanwhile, United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has spoken to the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine, expressing "serious concern" over the heightened tensions between the countries and sought for diplomacy to defuse those tensions.

Tuesday, February 15, 2022
