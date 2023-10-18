"Indian govt should condemn inhuman bombarding of Gaza": Maharashtra Congress leader to PM Modi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 (ANI): Amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, the working president of the Maharashtra unit of Congress, Arif Naseem Khan, on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a statement from the Centre condemning bombarding of Gaza, Palestine.

The former Maharashtra minister also appealed to the Prime Minister to support and help suffering wounded kids, women and innocent people of Gaza on "humanitarian grounds".

"As you are aware of the ongoing war between Israel and Gaza (Palestine). Sir, the Indian government should immediately condemn the inhuman bombarding on Gaza (Palestine) which is killing thousands of innocent people and making them homeless," Khan wrote in his letter.

"Sir, from the very first Government of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehruji, Lal Bahadur Shastriji, Indira Gandhiji, Rajiv Gandhiji, Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji (BJP) to Manmohan Singhji government had a very good relationship with the government of Palestine and we have always stood with them in the hours of need on humanitarian ground," the letter stated.

"I humbly request you on behalf of crores of people of India to support and help suffering wounded kids, women's and innocent people of Gaza (Palestine) on humanitarian ground and shows the world that India always stand for humanity," the letter read further.

This came a day after the Gaza hospital blast, which claimed the lives of hundreds of people, according to health authorities in the Hamas-run enclave.

A spokesperson for the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza claimed that 471 people were killed in an explosion and fire at al-Ahli hospital in central Gaza, with another 28 people in critical condition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives, saying he was "deeply shocked" by the incident.

Also expressing concern over the mounting civilian casualties in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, those behind such deaths should be "held responsible".Taking to his official handle on X, PM Modi posted, "Deeply shocked at the tragic loss of lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and prayers for speedy recovery of those injured.

Civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict are a matter of serious and continuing concern. Those involved should be held responsible." (ANI)

