Kerala MMA fighter killed in bear attack in Canada, family says ‘UFC was his dream’

A 27-year-old mixed martial arts aspirant from Kerala was reportedly killed in a bear attack in a remote uranium exploration site in northern Canada’s Saskatchewan.

The 27-year-old died of a bear attack n Canada.(Skoden Martial Arts/Facebook, Unsplash)

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The man, identified as Hrishikesh Koloth in a CBC Canada news report, died on May 8. According to the report, he had been working as a technician on contract at the Zoo Bay property operated by Vancouver-based UraniumX Discovery Corp. The site lies near Nordbye Lake, about 850 km northeast of Saskatoon.

The black bear fatally injured him while he was at work. A person on site reportedly shot and killed the animal. Authorities later sent the bear for a necropsy at the Western College of Veterinary Medicine in Saskatoon. The company confirmed the death of one of its contractors and extended condolences to the family.

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‘UFC was his dream’

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{{^usCountry}} Originally from Kerala, Koloth built a decade-long journey in MMA. He first learnt in India and later continued in Canada after moving three years ago in pursuit of a professional fighting career. He had been living in Penticton, British Columbia, with his elder brother, Arjun Koloth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Originally from Kerala, Koloth built a decade-long journey in MMA. He first learnt in India and later continued in Canada after moving three years ago in pursuit of a professional fighting career. He had been living in Penticton, British Columbia, with his elder brother, Arjun Koloth. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} His brother Arjun described him as deeply committed to his dream of becoming a professional fighter in the UFC. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His brother Arjun described him as deeply committed to his dream of becoming a professional fighter in the UFC. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "That was his dream. That's why he came here," Arjun told CBC Canada. "He wanted to fight in the UFC." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "That was his dream. That's why he came here," Arjun told CBC Canada. "He wanted to fight in the UFC." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also said Hrishikesh had strong support from his training community in Canada. "everybody had high hopes on him," Arjun said. "It shouldn't have been like this." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also said Hrishikesh had strong support from his training community in Canada. "everybody had high hopes on him," Arjun said. "It shouldn't have been like this." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ALSO READ | 6 hurt in separate wild animal attacks in Kheri {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ALSO READ | 6 hurt in separate wild animal attacks in Kheri {{/usCountry}}

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Adding a final tribute to his brother’s fighting spirit, Arjun said, “I want him to be remembered for what he does. Innocent heart, fighter's soul. Warrior. And I'd just like to say he fought [the] bear. That's all … bear didn't attack him. He attacked the bear.”

Future as boxing coach

Arjun recalled receiving the news early in the morning. “An RCMP came to my door and knocked and let me know that your brother has passed away in Saskatchewan,” he said.

Hrishikesh had also been preparing for a future role as a boxing coach in Vancouver, scheduled to begin in June, while continuing to pursue professional fights. His brother said fighting was his purpose beyond any job.

"Job is just a means to an end," Arjun said. "The end was to fight."

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Remembering him, Arjun said Hrishikesh lived with fearlessness and determination, regardless of odds or circumstances.

"He's not scared of anything," Arjun told CBC. "Two days notice before a fight? Doesn't matter. Opponent heavier than him? Doesn't matter. Win or lose, he just wanted to fight."

"I wanted him to be known for what he does, how he was. I can't do anything anymore, so at least I could do this for him," he said.

Arjun has travelled back to Kerala for the funeral rites and to be with their family.

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