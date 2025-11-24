Indian man visiting grandchild in Canada harasses school girls, to be deported permanently

A 51-year-old Indian man on a six-month visitor visa has been convicted in Canada for criminally harassing two teenage girls outside a high school in Sarnia, Ontario, and will be deported with a permanent ban on re-entry. Jagjit Singh will be deported from Canada and barred from returning.(Sarnia Police)

Jagjit Singh, who arrived in Canada in July to visit his newborn grandchild, began frequenting the smoking area outside a local high school soon after reaching the country, according to police.

Between September 8 and 11, Singh repeatedly approached girls at the spot, attempted to speak to them about drugs and alcohol, and insisted on taking photos with them.

One of the complainants told police she initially refused a picture but relented hoping Singh would leave. Instead, he allegedly “placed himself in her personal space” and attempted to put an arm around her, making the girl uncomfortable enough to push him away.

Investigators said Singh, who does not speak English, continued to follow female students as they left school property.

Police arrested him on September 16 and charged him with sexual interference and sexual assault. He was granted bail, but a second complaint from the same day led to another arrest. An interpreter’s unavailability kept him in custody for an additional night.

On September 19, Singh pleaded not guilty to sexual interference but admitted guilt to the lesser charge of criminal harassment.

Justice Krista Lynn Leszczynski, while accepting a time-served sentence, pulled no punches. “You had no business attending at the property of that high school,” she said, adding that such behaviour “will not be tolerated.”

The Winnipeg Sun reported that Singh was given a short jail sentence - counted as nine days of pre-plea custody - and a three-year probation order. The order bars him from contacting the victims or being near their home, workplace or school; from being around anyone under 16 except his newborn grandchild; and from coming within 100 metres of any school, park, pool, playground or community centre.

Canada Border Services Agency officers were present in court and moved to take custody of Singh immediately after the hearing. Though he had a ticket to return to India on December 30, his deportation process has been expedited, the report said.

During sentencing, the court heard victim-impact statements describing the emotional fallout. One girl said the incident left her feeling unsafe around older men and people of Singh’s ethnicity. The other said her mental health had been affected and that she now avoids public spaces.

Local police statements detailed not only the initial incidents but a second assault from another victim, who said Singh tried to kiss and grope her while taking a picture.

He was arrested again on September 23 on fresh sexual assault and sexual interference charges.

With the conviction now in place, Singh will be removed from Canada and barred from returning - concluding a brief visit that turned into a criminal case and a firm rebuke from Canadian authorities.