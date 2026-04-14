'Indian memes are GOAT': Iranian consulate shares clip mocking US' Strait of Hormuz blockade

Hours after the US announced its decision to block the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian consulate in Mumbai re-shared a clip that mocked the move.

The Iranian consulate in Mumbai shared a clip mocking the US move to block the Strait of Hormuz.(Screengrab/X@HINDUSTAN_PLUSE)

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The video shared was a popular scene from the 2007 Bollywood film ‘Dhamaal’, and made fun of US President Donald Trump imposing a naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway that was already facing disruptions ever since the war began in February. Follow Iran-US war news updates.

The clip showed actor Ritiesh Deshmukh's character trying to escape some men chasing him. The hilarious scene shows him trying to hide behind a door that could easily be accessed from the sides.

The video portrayed the actor's character as the US and those of the men after him as Iran. “Indian memes are GOAT,” the Iranian consulate in Mumbai wrote on X, sharing the clip.

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{{^usCountry}} GOAT is a popular slang expanded to Greatest of All Time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} GOAT is a popular slang expanded to Greatest of All Time. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Iran uses SRK dialogue to jab Trump {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Iran uses SRK dialogue to jab Trump {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier, the Iranian consulate general in Mumbai used a famous dialogue by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan to jab the US. “Funny how #Trump kept claiming #Iran’s navy was “finished”… now they’re about to find out how a swarm can pin you down real quick. Abhi toh sirf trailer hai, picture abhi baaki hai (Only a glimpse has been shown, the real fight or the story is yet to come out),” the consulate said in a tweet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, the Iranian consulate general in Mumbai used a famous dialogue by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan to jab the US. “Funny how #Trump kept claiming #Iran’s navy was “finished”… now they’re about to find out how a swarm can pin you down real quick. Abhi toh sirf trailer hai, picture abhi baaki hai (Only a glimpse has been shown, the real fight or the story is yet to come out),” the consulate said in a tweet. {{/usCountry}}

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The remark was made as the consulate flaunted Iran's fast missile boats as the ‘Red Bees of the Persian Gulf’.

US blocks Strait of Hormuz

After talks with the Iranian delegation in Pakistan failed, the US on Monday announced that it was imposing a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, with Donald Trump issuing a fresh warning to Tehran, saying any Iranian ‘who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels’ will be ‘blown to hell’.

“Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz," Trump posted on Truth Social.

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With the announcement of its own blockade of vessels heading for or leaving Iran’s Persian Gulf ports or coastal areas, the US further raised the stakes amid already strained ties with Iran over the war.

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