Strait of Hormuz blockade explained: What Trump's new US Navy move means for ships, cargo and Iran

President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that he is imposing a naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, marking a dramatic escalation after the US-Iran ceasefire talks in Islamabad, Pakistan failed. The 79-year-old, in a threat message on social media, added that any Iranian ‘who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels’ will be ‘blown to hell’. A vessel at the Strait of Hormuz, off the coast of Oman’s Musandam province, April 12, 2026 (REUTERS)

“Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz," Trump posted on Truth Social.

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Ceasefire talks fail The move follows the collapse of US-Iran negotiations, where both sides failed to resolve differences over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions. While several issues reportedly saw progress, Trump underscored that the deal ultimately broke down over one central concern: “So, there you have it, the meeting went well, most points were agreed to, but the only point that really mattered, NUCLEAR, was not.”

Vice President JD Vance, who led the American delegation, said: “We leave here with a very simple proposal, a method of understanding that is our final and best offer.”

He added, “The lack of a deal is bad news for Iran much more than it is bad news for the US,” emphasizing that Tehran refused to meet Washington’s red lines.

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Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said, “It was natural that one should not have expected to reach an agreement in a single session from the outset,” adding that ‘Diplomacy never ends’.