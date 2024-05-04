 Indian nationals identified in tragic Canada collision | World News - Hindustan Times
Saturday, May 04, 2024
Indian nationals identified in tragic Canada collision

ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya
May 04, 2024 12:44 PM IST

Indian couple, Manivannan and Mahalakshmi, along with their three-month-old grandchild, were among four fatalities in a multi-vehicle collision in Canada’s Ontario on Monday

The Indian nationals killed in a multi-vehicle collision in Ontario on Monday have been identified as Manivannan and his spouse Mahalakshmi. They, along with their three-month-old grandchild were among the four fatalities in the tragedy.

Ottawa Police Service officers surround a home after four children and two adults were found dead inside a neighbouring house in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, Ontario, Canada March 7, 2024. REUTERS/Blair Gable (REUTERS)
Ottawa Police Service officers surround a home after four children and two adults were found dead inside a neighbouring house in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, Ontario, Canada March 7, 2024. REUTERS/Blair Gable (REUTERS)

In a post on X, on Friday, India’s Consulate General in Toronto named the victims, saying, “Heartfelt condolences on tragic loss of Indian nationals Mr. Manivannan, Mrs. Mahalakshmi & their grandchild in the Highway 401 collision.”

It added that Consul General Siddhartha Nath “met the bereaved family at the hospital & assured all possible assistance.”

“We are in touch with Canadian authorities,” the post also stated.

The tragedy occurred during a multi-vehicle collision in the town of Whitby, which resulted from a police car chase.

At approximately 7.50 pm on April 29, Durham Regional Police Service became aware of a robbery at an alcohol outlet. Officers located a cargo van of interest and followed the van through numerous streets in Durham region. Thereafter, the van entered a highway but was going in the wrong direction.

The fatal accident ensued, involving six vehicles. Among those injured were the 33-year-old father and 27-year-old mother of the deceased infant. The parents, residents of Ajax, were taken to hospital for treatment and the mother was treated for serious injuries that she suffered, SIU said.

The 21-year-old driver of the van that was initially being investigated was also killed in the collision, while a 38-year-old male passenger was transported to hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

SIU added that seven investigators, one forensic investigator and one collision reconstructionist continue to investigate this case. Given the involvement of police vehicles in the incident, the SIU stepped in. It’s an official agency that probes the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

As the chase entered the highway with Durham police vehicles also driving against the flow of traffic, a police radio recording had one officer saying, “Someone is going to get hurt,” according to local media reports.

    Anirudh Bhattacharyya

    Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

News / World News / Indian nationals identified in tragic Canada collision
