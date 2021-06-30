Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Indian nationals in Afghanistan warned against rising violence
Indian nationals in Afghanistan warned against rising violence

The security advisory was issued by the Indian embassy amid a massive surge in violence by the Taliban, which has enhanced its efforts to wrest control of territory from Afghan government forces as the US continues withdrawing its forces from Afghanistan.
By Rezaul H Laskar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 05:47 AM IST
An armed man who is against Taliban uprising walks near his check post, at the Ghorband District, Parwan Province, Afghanistan on June 29, 2021(Reuters Photo)

Rezaul H Laskar

letters@hindustantimes.com

New DelhiIndia on Tuesday issued a detailed and specific security alert for its nationals in Afghanistan against the backdrop of an escalation in violent attacks by terror groups, warning that they should exercise utmost vigilance as they faced a “serious threat of kidnapping”.

The security advisory was issued by the Indian embassy amid a massive surge in violence by the Taliban, which has enhanced its efforts to wrest control of territory from Afghan government forces as the US continues withdrawing its forces from Afghanistan. The alert, also tweeted by the Indian embassy’s handle, said terror groups operating in Afghanistan had “escalated violent activities and carried out a series of complex attacks in various parts of Afghanistan...”

Meanwhile, the Afghan Taliban, in a statement, said “all civilian and non-military foreign nationals, diplomats, embassies, consulates and workers of humanitarian organisations” would not “face any problems or security risks” from the organisation.

afghanistan taliban
