Indian students in UK win inaugural IJA award

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 20:55 IST

Janani Suri and Malika Malhotra have won the inaugural award of the Indian Journalists Association (IJA) for Indian students producing the best content on a postgraduate journalism course in the United Kingdom.

Suri and Malhotra, who were students on the Cardiff University’s MA International Journalism course, were declared joint winners for 2018-19. They were presented a cash prize of 250 pounds each and certificates during IJA’s symposium here on ‘The changing face of media’ on Thursday.

Academics at Cardiff university’s School of Journalism, Media and Culture – a leading centre in the field – said Suri and Malhotra demonstrated a high level of skill and potential in their projects on the course that combines theory and practice.

While Suri produced a portfolio of five print features on the #MeToo movement in India, Malhotra was chosen for her analytical television report on the development of Ganga river transportation and its impact on local communities.

Matt Swaine, course director of MA International Journalism, said: “We are delighted to be working with the IJA on this award in what is the 50th anniversary of journalism training at Cardiff University”.

“Our department attracts ambitious journalism students from across the world and our two inaugural winners represent the very best of that group. We have seen some very impressive students from India, and this year’s joint winners explored issues of great importance and delivered in both broadcast and print formats,” he added.

Naresh Kaushik, IJA president and senior BBC journalist, said: “This is an annual IJA initiative to encourage Indian students of journalism coming to the UK, particularly at a time when the need for well-trained and impartial journalists has never been felt more”.

The IJA symposium included contributions from journalists and experts, including Nic Newman of the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, Chris Morris and Samira Ahmed of the BBC, Mattia Peretti of the London School of Economics, Anushka Asthana of The Guardian, and Francesco Zaffarano of The Telegraph.

Established in May 1947 as a representative body for UK-based correspondents and journalists reporting on and covering India and South Asia-related issues, the IJA membership includes journalists from major news media outlets in the UK and India.