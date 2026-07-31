Indian travelers can now get South Africa's travel authorization in 48 hours. Here's everything to know before applying

Indian travelers can now apply online for a South African Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA), a new digital entry system that allows eligible visitors to obtain travel approval without applying for a traditional visitor's visa. The program is part of South Africa's wider effort to modernize immigration procedures for travelers from eligible countries.

According to South Africa's Department of Home Affairs, the ETA is introduced for travelers from eligible visa-required countries and is also available to visa-exempt visitors who want faster border processing. Image for representational purposes (Unsplash)

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According to South Africa's Department of Home Affairs, the ETA is introduced for travelers from eligible visa-required countries and is also available to visa-exempt visitors who want faster border processing. The digital authorization is linked to a traveler's passport and, in many cases, applications are processed within 24 to 48 hours.

What is the South Africa ETA?

The Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) is a digital travel approval that replaces a traditional visitor's visa for eligible travelers visiting South Africa for tourism or other short-term visitor purposes.

Instead of submitting a paper visa application, travelers can complete the process online. Once approved, the ETA is electronically linked to the passport used during the application.

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{{^usCountry}} The Department of Home Affairs says the ETA allows multiple entries during its validity period but cannot be used for employment or repeated long-term stays in South Africa. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Department of Home Affairs says the ETA allows multiple entries during its validity period but cannot be used for employment or repeated long-term stays in South Africa. {{/usCountry}}

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Who is eligible?

The ETA is not exclusive to Indian citizens. It is open to travelers from eligible visa-required countries, while visa-exempt travelers may also apply to benefit from quicker immigration processing.

Applicants must hold a valid ordinary passport and arrive through one of the designated airports currently covered by the program: O.R. Tambo International Airport, Cape Town International Airport, and Lanseria International Airport

How to apply

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The online application involves five steps:

Upload or photograph the passport you will use for travel. Complete the online application form with your personal and travel details. Capture a live photograph for identity verification. Pay the applicable processing fee. Submit the application and await the decision.

Applicants must first create an account on the official South African ETA portal before beginning the application.

Also read: Moving abroad? Six essential steps every future NRI should take before leaving - all you need to know

What the ETA allows

An approved ETA is digitally linked to the applicant's passport and allows eligible travelers to visit South Africa for tourism or other visitor purposes.

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The authorization permits multiple entries during its validity but does not allow holders to work in South Africa or use the ETA for repeated extended stays.

The ETA is part of South Africa's digital immigration initiative aimed at simplifying travel, reducing paperwork and improving border efficiency.

For Indian travelers, the new system offers an online alternative to the traditional visitor visa process, provided they meet the eligibility criteria under the country's ETA program. At the same time, the initiative is intended for a broader group of eligible international travelers rather than Indian nationals alone.