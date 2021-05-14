Home / World News / Indian variant more transmissible than UK variant: British chief medical officer
Indian variant more transmissible than UK variant: British chief medical officer

"There is now confidence ... that this variant is more transmissible that B.1.1.7 (Kent variant), now the question in practical terms over the next two to three weeks is is this somewhat more transmissible than B.1.1.7. or is this a lot more transmissible"
Reuters | , London
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 10:38 PM IST
British scientists now believe that the coronavirus variant originating in India is more transmissible than a variant first found in the English county of Kent. REUTERS/Hannah McKay(REUTERS)

British scientists now believe that the coronavirus variant originating in India is more transmissible than a variant first found in the English county of Kent, Chris Whitty, England's chief medical officer, said on Friday.

"There is now confidence ... that this variant is more transmissible that B.1.1.7 (Kent variant), now the question in practical terms over the next two to three weeks is is this somewhat more transmissible than B.1.1.7. or is this a lot more transmissible and that will have implications for the long-term prospects of this epidemic in the UK and indeed the pandemic internationally," he told a news conference.





Topics
covid-19 uk variant covid-19 in india
