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Indian worker among 4 killed as Ukraine launches largest drone attack on Russia

While three people were killed in Moscow, a fourth person was killed in the Belgorod region bordering northeastern Ukraine.

Updated on: May 17, 2026 06:18 pm IST
Written by Majid Alam
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One Indian worker was among four killed as Ukraine launched one of its largest drone strikes on Russia on Sunday, the Indian Embassy said.

This photo released by Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyev's official telegram channel shows a house on fire after a Ukrainian attack in Khimki, just outside Moscow, Russia. (AP)

While one Indian worker was killed in the drone attack, three others sustained injuries in the attack on Moscow. The identity of the deceased or those injured in the overnight drone attack is not yet known.

"One Indian worker has lost his life and three others have been injured in a drone attack in Moscow region earlier today. Embassy officials have visited the location and met the injured workers in the hospital," the Indian Embassy said on social media.

The drones also damaged unspecified “infrastructure” and several high-rise buildings in the area.

Zelensky said that the drones flew from more than 500 kilometers from Ukrainian territory and that Ukraine was “overcoming” Russian air defense systems concentrated in and around Moscow.

“Our responses to Russia’s prolongation of the war and attacks on our cities and communities are entirely justified. This time, Ukrainian long-distance sanctions have reached the Moscow region, and we are clearly telling the Russians: their state must end its war,” Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine has stepped up drone attacks on targets deep inside Russia in recent weeks even as it seeks a resolution to end the war.

 
drone strike volodymyr zelensky fukrey moscow russia
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Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
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