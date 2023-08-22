Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indian-origin man in Singapore faces murder charges after fatal hotel brawl

ByMallika Soni
Aug 22, 2023 05:54 PM IST

Singapore: Asvain Pachan Pillai Sukumaran is accused of murdering Mohammad Isrrat Mohd Ismail at the Concorde hotel.

A 29-year-old Indian origin man in Singapore was charged with murder after a brawl that broke out in a hotel that resulted in the death of a person. Another six men were charged with rioting using deadly weapons, and a seventh was given a charge of voluntarily causing hurt, Channel News Asia reported.

Singapore: Another six men were charged with rioting using deadly weapons.(Representational)

Asvain Pachan Pillai Sukumaran is accused of murdering Mohammad Isrrat Mohd Ismail at the Concorde hotel and shopping mall, it was reported. As he appeared in the court via video-link, he faced murder charges. If convicted of murder, he will face the death penalty, the report said.

The six men charged of rioting with a deadly weapon can be jailed for up to 10 years and caned if convicted. The seventh person, if convicted of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon, can be jailed for up to seven years, fined or caned, or receive any combination of such punishments as per law.

