Indian-origin man in Singapore faces murder charges after fatal hotel brawl

A 29-year-old Indian origin man in Singapore was charged with murder after a brawl that broke out in a hotel that resulted in the death of a person. Another six men were charged with rioting using deadly weapons, and a seventh was given a charge of voluntarily causing hurt, Channel News Asia reported.

Singapore:

Asvain Pachan Pillai Sukumaran is accused of murdering Mohammad Isrrat Mohd Ismail at the Concorde hotel and shopping mall, it was reported. As he appeared in the court via video-link, he faced murder charges. If convicted of murder, he will face the death penalty, the report said.

The six men charged of rioting with a deadly weapon can be jailed for up to 10 years and caned if convicted. The seventh person, if convicted of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon, can be jailed for up to seven years, fined or caned, or receive any combination of such punishments as per law.

