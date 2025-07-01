Indian-origin man sentenced to jail, 3 cane strokes for rioting in Singapore

An Indian origin man has been sentenced to two years and three months in jail, and three strokes of the cane, after pleading guilty to a rioting charge in which another man was killed at a nightspot in 2023. According to court documents, the victim died after he was repeatedly stabbed with a knife (Representative image/ Pexel)

Kavind Raj Kannan, 25, and 10 other men -- referred to in court documents as the “rioting group” -- had ganged up against Mohammad Isrrat Mohd Ismail, then 29, at the Concorde Hotel in the wee hours of August 20, 2023, The Straits Times reported on Monday.

According to court documents, Isrrat died after he was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by Asvain Pachan Pillai Sukumaran, another Indian origin gang member who was part of the rioting group.

Asvain, then 30, has been charged with murder and his case is pending.

Other members of the gang have been dealt with jail terms and caning in court.

Defence lawyers pleaded for Kavind to be given up to two years and two months’ jail with caning.

The lawyers said: “(Isrrat) himself began the fracas with vulgarities being hurled at the accused's group."