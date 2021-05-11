India’s consul general in Mazar-e-Sharif dies after testing positive for Covid-19

India’s consul general in the Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif, Vinesh Kalra, who had recently tested positive for Covid-19, died in a hospital in Kabul on Monday, people familiar with developments said on condition of anonymity.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi announced Kalra’s death on Twitter but gave no other details. External affairs minister S Jaishankar condoled the diplomat’s death on Twitter.

“@MEAIndia sincerely condoles passing away of Shri Vinesh Kalra, Consul General, Mazar-e-Sharif,” Bagchi tweeted. He described Kalra as a sincere, hard working and reliable officer who “showed exemplary commitment & dedication to the national cause by volunteering for a posting under difficult conditions to Afghanistan”.

Jaishankar said he was deeply grieved at the passing away of Kalra. “A conscientious and dedicated colleague, he will be missed by us all. Sincerest condolences to his family,” he added.

Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla tweeted that the ministry lost “a dedicated officer who volunteered for a challenging assignment”. He added, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this difficult time.”

People familiar with developments in New Delhi and Kabul said Kalra tested positive for Covid-19 recently and was being treated at a hospital in Kabul, where he died of cardiac arrest. It is believed Kalra is the first Indian diplomat to die of Covid-19-related complications, the people said.

There have been several instances of diplomats at the headquarters in New Delhi and missions around the world getting infected by the Coronavirus disease. Jaishankar and a small delegation that accompanied him to the G7 foreign ministers meeting in London last week had to go into self-isolation after two members tested positive for the infection.