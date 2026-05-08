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India’s new envoy to China presents credentials to Chinese foreign ministry

India’s new envoy to China presents credentials to Chinese foreign ministry

Published on: May 08, 2026 06:55 pm IST
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Beijing, India's new envoy to China Vikram Doraiswami presented a copy of his credentials to Assistant Foreign Minister Hong Lei, the Indian embassy said on Friday.

India’s new envoy to China presents credentials to Chinese foreign ministry

Doraiswami's appointment comes amid efforts by India and China to rebuild relations that came under severe strain following the military standoff in eastern Ladakh in April 2020, which stretched on for four years.

Ambassador Doraiswami on Thursday presented a copy of his credentials to Assistant Foreign Minister and Director-General of the Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Hong Lei, in Beijing, the Indian Embassy said in a post on X.

Doraiswami also took part in the commemoration ceremony of Operation Sindoor's first anniversary held at the embassy on Thursday.

"Gathered to salute the professionalism of our armed forces who displayed unparalleled courage, precision and resolve. The officials remembered the innocent victims of the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack and reiterated their resolve to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," the embassy said in a separate post.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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