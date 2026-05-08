Beijing, India's new envoy to China Vikram Doraiswami presented a copy of his credentials to Assistant Foreign Minister Hong Lei, the Indian embassy said on Friday.

India’s new envoy to China presents credentials to Chinese foreign ministry

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Doraiswami's appointment comes amid efforts by India and China to rebuild relations that came under severe strain following the military standoff in eastern Ladakh in April 2020, which stretched on for four years.

Ambassador Doraiswami on Thursday presented a copy of his credentials to Assistant Foreign Minister and Director-General of the Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Hong Lei, in Beijing, the Indian Embassy said in a post on X.

Doraiswami also took part in the commemoration ceremony of Operation Sindoor's first anniversary held at the embassy on Thursday.

"Gathered to salute the professionalism of our armed forces who displayed unparalleled courage, precision and resolve. The officials remembered the innocent victims of the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack and reiterated their resolve to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," the embassy said in a separate post.

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{{^usCountry}} Doraiswami, a 1992-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, was accorded a warm welcome by senior Chinese and Indian officials when he arrived in Beijing last Sunday to take up his new assignment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Doraiswami, a 1992-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, was accorded a warm welcome by senior Chinese and Indian officials when he arrived in Beijing last Sunday to take up his new assignment. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Before his posting to Beijing, Doraiswami served as India's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before his posting to Beijing, Doraiswami served as India's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A Mandarin speaker, he has served at both the Hong Kong and Beijing diplomatic missions early in his career. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A Mandarin speaker, he has served at both the Hong Kong and Beijing diplomatic missions early in his career. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He was posted as Third Secretary in Hong Kong, where he earned an elective diploma in Chinese from the New Asia Yale-in-Asia Language School before moving to Beijing in September 1996 for a four-year tenure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He was posted as Third Secretary in Hong Kong, where he earned an elective diploma in Chinese from the New Asia Yale-in-Asia Language School before moving to Beijing in September 1996 for a four-year tenure. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The 56-year-old diplomat's appointment in March evoked considerable interest in the Chinese official media and the Chinese strategic community. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 56-year-old diplomat's appointment in March evoked considerable interest in the Chinese official media and the Chinese strategic community. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} India and China are currently in the process of normalising relations on all fronts, including the resumption of visas and direct flight services. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India and China are currently in the process of normalising relations on all fronts, including the resumption of visas and direct flight services. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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