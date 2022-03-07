Home / World News / Indices updating normally now: NSE after brief glitch
Indices updating normally now: NSE after brief glitch

Trading in all segments is functioning normally now, according to the statement.
However, Nifty and Bank Nifty indices are intermittently not getting broadcasted.(PTI)
Published on Mar 07, 2022 12:44 PM IST
ANI |

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday said broadcast has resumed normally in Nifty and Bank Nifty indices after the prices had stopped updating in the two indices.

In a statement, the NSE said broadcast has resumed normally in all indices.

The Exchange had earlier said, “Trading in all segments is functioning normally. However, Nifty and Bank Nifty indices are intermittently not getting broadcasted. The exchange is working on resolving the issue and shall keep the members informed.”

