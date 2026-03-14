IndiGo to run 252 West Asia flights weekly as services get back on track amid US-Iran war | Check details

IndiGo on Saturday announced a temporary realignment of its Middle East operations in view of the the evolving situation in the region. The airline said it will operate 252 weekly flights between India and the Middle East while making cautious adjustments to its schedule from March 16 to March 28. IndiGo said services to some countries are largely back to routine levels. (REUTERS/File)

In a statement issued on March 14, the airline said that it is gradually restoring its regular operations on several routes while closely monitoring the situation on the ground.

IndiGo said services to some countries are largely back to routine levels. These include:

• Saudi Arabia: 126 weekly flights

• Oman: 28 weekly flights

• UAE: 98 weekly flights

The airline has released a detailed schedule covering routes such as Mumbai–Abu Dhabi, Delhi–Abu Dhabi, Delhi–Dubai, Mumbai–Dubai, Mumbai–Muscat, Kochi–Muscat, Mumbai–Medina, Mumbai–Riyadh, Delhi–Riyadh, Bengaluru–Jeddah, and Hyderabad–Jeddah, among others.

Most of these flights will operate daily, with timings specified in local time zones. Some arrivals are scheduled for the following day.

Some routes remain suspended As part of these operational adjustments, services to several Middle Eastern destinations will remain suspended until 28 March 2026. These include flights to:

• Doha

• Kuwait

• Bahrain

• Dammam

• Fujairah

• Ras Al Khaimah

• Sharjah

Airline monitoring situation According to the airline, the adjustments are being made due to geopolitical risks, airspace restrictions, airport constraints, and rising fuel and insurance costs, which are affecting aviation operations in the region.

IndiGo said it is aligning its flight capacity with the current environment while maintaining essential connectivity between India and the Middle East. The airline added that it may operate additional ad-hoc flights for stranded passengers if required.

Passengers have been advised to check real-time updates on the airline’s website and social media platforms before planning their journeys.