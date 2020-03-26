e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Indo-Canadian MP Kamal Khera tests positive for Covid-19 after returns to nursing profession

Indo-Canadian MP Kamal Khera tests positive for Covid-19 after returns to nursing profession

Kamal Khera, an Indo-Canadian MP who has tested positive for Covid-19 , was previously a nurse by profession and had returned to nursing after a call from the Registered Nurses Association of Ontario to help out “at this critical time”.

world Updated: Mar 26, 2020 12:20 IST
Anirudh Bhattacharya
Anirudh Bhattacharya
Hindustan Times, Toronto
Kamal Khera was a nurse by profession before being elected as Member of Canadian Parliament from Brampton West. She has become the first Canadian MP to test positive for Covid-19.
Kamal Khera was a nurse by profession before being elected as Member of Canadian Parliament from Brampton West. She has become the first Canadian MP to test positive for Covid-19. (Photo Credit: Kamal Khera.lib)
         

An Indo-Canadian politician who returned to her previous profession of nursing as the Covid-19 pandemic struck Canada, has become the first Canadian member of Parliament to test positive for the virus.

Kamal Khera, 31, MP from Brampton West, tested positive at the Peel Memorial Hospital in the Greater Toronto Area. Khera, who is also a parliamentary secretary in Justin Trudeau’s Government, also received some words of solace from the Canadian Prime Minister, as he responded to her announcement on Twitter, by saying, “Take care of yourself, Kamal. We’re all thinking of you — and hoping you get well soon.” Trudeau himself continues to remain in self-isolation as his wife Sophie Gregoire had earlier tested positive.

In a statement, Khera said, “On Saturday night, I began developing flu like symptoms while at home and immediately began self-isolating.”

“While I am still experiencing symptoms, I am in good spirits. I know that many Canadians are in much worse circumstances. My thoughts are with all families who have been affected by this public health crisis,” she added.

As the Registered Nurses Association of Ontario had sent out a call for former members of the profession to help out at this critical time, Khera had “registered to help ease the nurse shortage.” She had tweeted at that time, “As a RN (Registered Nurse) there couldn’t be a more important time to give back to my community.”

While it remains unclear how Khera contracted the virus, the outlet Global News reported that she had met with the United Nations’ World Food Programme chief David Beasley on March 12 and a week later, he had tested positive.

tags
top news
Covid-19: Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi, pledges support to govt; lists 8 suggestions
Covid-19: Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi, pledges support to govt; lists 8 suggestions
800 who came in contact with Covid-19 positive Delhi doctor quarantined
800 who came in contact with Covid-19 positive Delhi doctor quarantined
Covid-19 LIVE updates| Essential services shops to open 24 hrs in Delhi
Covid-19 LIVE updates| Essential services shops to open 24 hrs in Delhi
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
In the fast lane: F1 helps UK race towards target of 30,000 ventilators
In the fast lane: F1 helps UK race towards target of 30,000 ventilators
PM Modi asks ‘bal sena’ to ensure adults stay home, shares this video
PM Modi asks ‘bal sena’ to ensure adults stay home, shares this video
Zomato employees take deep salary cuts amid COVID-19 lockdown
Zomato employees take deep salary cuts amid COVID-19 lockdown
COVID-19 | ‘How many deaths are acceptable to me?’: Watch Trump’s reply to reporter
COVID-19 | ‘How many deaths are acceptable to me?’: Watch Trump’s reply to reporter
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 Lockdown in UPToday SensexGlobal coronavirus death tollAmitabh Bachchan on CoronavirusCOVID-19 Impact on Zomato

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news