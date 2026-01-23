Indo-Canadian charged with sexually assaulting minor, arrested

Toronto: A 22-year-old Indo-Canadian male, discovered in a hotel room with six minors, has been arrested and charged with sexual assault by Canadian law enforcement. A police car is parked in Ontario, Canada (Photograph for representative purpose only). (REUTERS)

Police in the town of Lethbridge in Alberta stated, in a release issued on Thursday, that they had charged Yuvraaz Singh, 22, resident of the Taber, also in the same province, with sexual assault, sexual interference, inviting sexual touching and obstructing a peace officer.

The arrest was in connection with an incident involving a 12-year-old girl who reported she had been allegedly sexually assaulted by the suspect.

That incident occurred over a year back. On April 24, 2025, police responded to a request for assistance in the recovery of property from a hotel room in the town. Upon arrival, officers “located a male with six children, one boy and five girls ranging in age from 12 to 14, inside the room”, the release from Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) said.

“The male, later determined to be 21-year-old at the time, initially lied to police about his age, claiming to be a teenager,” the release added. An investigation was subsequently initiated and determined the male had met the teens on social media. “After driving them around to various locations, he took the group to a hotel room where they were provided with alcohol and a 12-year-old girl reported she was sexually assaulted,” police said.

During the course of the investigation, after repeated unsuccessful attempts to contact the suspect, police learned that he had left the country. He was subsequently charged and a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest was issued.

On January 19, 2026, LPS was alerted he had returned to Canada and had been arrested at the Vancouver International Airport.

Singh is currently remanded in custody in British Columbia and awaiting transport back to Alberta to face the charges in the province.