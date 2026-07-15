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Indo-Canadian ex-MP’s law licence likely to be restricted over illegal conduct

Former MP Rajvinder Singh Grewal faces possible suspension of his law license amid allegations of illegal conduct and public harm risk, per Ontario Law Society.

Updated on: Jul 15, 2026 01:22 PM IST
By Anirudh Bhattacharyya, Toronto
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A former Indo-Canadian MP may have his law licence suspended or restricted amid allegations of illegal conduct.

Raj Grewal, then a Liberal MP, at the Golden Temple in Amritsar in February 2018. (Raj Grewal/X)
Raj Grewal, then a Liberal MP, at the Golden Temple in Amritsar in February 2018. (Raj Grewal/X)

The notice for such action against Rajvinder Singh Grewal was given by the Law Society Tribunal Hearing Division, after a motion in that regard was brought forth by the Law Society of Ontario.

The notice said the Law Society of Ontario was “seeking to suspend and/or restrict the Respondent’s licence on the basis that there are reasonable grounds for believing that there is a significant risk of harm to members of the public, or to the public interest in the administration of justice, if the order is not made and that making the order is likely to reduce the risk.”

The Law Society is conducting investigations into Grewal’s conduct amid allegations he may have misappropriated or misapplied trust monies or monies imposed with a trust, “knowingly participated in, facilitated or otherwise failed to prevent dishonesty, fraud, crime or illegal conduct” and “failed to act with honour and integrity”.

The proposed action by the Law Society, which regulates the province’s lawyers and paralegals, was first reported by the local outlet The Pointer. Another outlet National Post reported that local law enforcement is “looking into some of the claims.” It also said that Davinder Singh Khattra, another lawyer with RSG Law, the Mississauga-based firm founded by Grewal, is facing similar scrutiny.

However, Grewal later rescinded the decision to quit and was ejected from the Liberal Caucus and did not contest the 2019 Federal election.

Grewal was among the MPs to accompany then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the latter’s widely ridiculed visit to India in February 2018.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anirudh Bhattacharyya

Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

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