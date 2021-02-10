IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Indonesia: Boeing engine-control system in focus in Sriwijaya air crash probe
A malfunctioning automatic throttle was being considered as a reason for the pilots losing control by producing more thrust in one of the two engines.(AP)
A malfunctioning automatic throttle was being considered as a reason for the pilots losing control by producing more thrust in one of the two engines.(AP)
world news

Indonesia: Boeing engine-control system in focus in Sriwijaya air crash probe

While Indonesia’s NTSC is trying to determine the exact cause of the crash, the left engine throttle lever was trimming back the power output just before the 26-year-old jet plunged into the sea, a family member who attended the regulator's briefing said.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:00 AM IST

The investigation into last month’s Sriwijaya Air crash in Indonesia is focusing on the engine-control system of the Boeing Co. 737-500 jet, potentially dealing another blow to the US manufacturing giant as it emerges from the global grounding of its 737 Max following two other fatal crashes.

While Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee is still trying to determine the exact cause of the crash, the left engine throttle lever was trimming back the power output just before the 26-year-old jet plunged into the sea, according to a family member who attended a briefing given by the regulator in Jakarta on Tuesday.

“The NTSC hasn’t reached any conclusion on the cause of the crash, but they did say that there was an uncommanded backward movement of the left throttle lever while the autopilot was in operation,” said Rafik Alaydrus, who lost his wife in the disaster.

NTSC Chairman Soerjanto Tjahjono and lead investigator Nurcahyo Utomo didn’t immediately respond to messages and calls seeking comment. A representative for Boeing also didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. The NTSC is due to issue its preliminary report on Wednesday.

A person familiar with the investigation told Bloomberg News last month that a malfunctioning automatic throttle was being considered as a reason for the pilots losing control by producing more thrust in one of the two engines. The device had been having problems on previous flights, according to the person. Unequal thrust can cause a plane to roll onto its side and descend abruptly.

Sriwijaya Air Flight 182 crashed into the Java Sea four minutes after takeoff from Jakarta’s main airport on Jan. 9, killing all 62 people on board. Searchers retrieved the flight-data recorder from the jet, but the memory module of the cockpit-voice recorder still hasn’t been found.

The jet nosedived more than 10,000 feet (3,050 meters) in about 15 seconds, according to tracker Flightradar24. The NTSC had said that both engines appear to have been functioning prior to the plane hitting the water.

“An auto-throttle issue shouldn’t crash the aircraft unless it is combined with several other problems or factors, because the crew could simply just switch it off,” Jakarta-based aviation analyst Gerry Soejatman said.

The pilots were experienced and flying an aircraft with a relatively good safety record. Sriwijaya Air, despite being little known outside of Indonesia, has a solid history too, with no fatal crashes since its establishment in 2003.

But the crash was yet another blight on Indonesia’s poor aviation safety record, with two other major tragedies in recent years. In 2014, an AirAsia jetliner carrying 162 people went down in the Java Sea, killing all on board, and then in 2018 a Lion Air crash in the same waters claimed 189 lives.

The aircraft in the Lion Air crash was a Boeing 737 Max, which was grounded worldwide following another crash in Ethiopia the following March. Safety regulators are only just lifting their ban on the Max, which started flying again in countries including the US and Brazil at the end of last year. The grounding is still in place in several places, including China and Indonesia.

Boeing’s 737-500 has been involved in eight hull-loss accidents -- where the aircraft isn’t repairable, according to Aviation Safety Network. The Sriwijaya Air crash was the third-deadliest involving the plane. Eighty-eight people were killed in a 2008 Aeroflot crash and another 68 died in an Asiana Airlines disaster in 1993. Investigators linked those to factors including pilot performance, training and weather.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indonesia national transportation safety committee airplane crash boeing co.
app
Close
A file photo of Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) director David Vigneault in Ottawa, Canada. (REUTERS)
A file photo of Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) director David Vigneault in Ottawa, Canada. (REUTERS)
world news

China poses serious threat to Canada’s security, says Canadian spy agency chief

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Nadim Siraj
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:12 PM IST
Canada and China have not been on the best of terms in recent years, especially since the arrest of Huawei’s CFO Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver in December 2018
READ FULL STORY
Close
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington, January 6, 2021. (REUTERS)
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington, January 6, 2021. (REUTERS)
world news

As Trump trial opens, Democrat recalls daughter's fear during riot

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:15 AM IST
Jamie Raskin welled up in tears on Tuesday as he recalled his daughter and son-in-law hiding in fear in the U.S. Capitol during the rampage by the former president's supporters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A banner reading "Convict or be complicit" is placed over a bridge with the US Capitol in the backdrop on the first day of the Senate impeachment trial against former president Donald Trump in Washington, DC on February 9, 2021. (REUTERS)
A banner reading "Convict or be complicit" is placed over a bridge with the US Capitol in the backdrop on the first day of the Senate impeachment trial against former president Donald Trump in Washington, DC on February 9, 2021. (REUTERS)
world news

US Senate votes to proceed with Donald Trump’s impeachment trial

By Yashwant Raj I Edited by Nadim Siraj
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:16 AM IST
Six Republicans joined 50 Democrats in the evenly split 100-member Senate, clearing the way for the trial to begin on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
A malfunctioning automatic throttle was being considered as a reason for the pilots losing control by producing more thrust in one of the two engines.(AP)
A malfunctioning automatic throttle was being considered as a reason for the pilots losing control by producing more thrust in one of the two engines.(AP)
world news

Indonesia: Boeing engine-control system in focus in Sriwijaya air crash probe

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:00 AM IST
While Indonesia’s NTSC is trying to determine the exact cause of the crash, the left engine throttle lever was trimming back the power output just before the 26-year-old jet plunged into the sea, a family member who attended the regulator's briefing said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A spokesperson for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), a component of DHS, confirmed the withdrawal of the rule.(Reuters)
A spokesperson for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), a component of DHS, confirmed the withdrawal of the rule.(Reuters)
world news

Joe Biden withdraws US policy to track Chinese influence in American schools

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:51 AM IST
The rule require American schools and universities to disclose their partnerships with Confucius Institutes, which allegedly are front groups for Chinese Communist Party propaganda.
READ FULL STORY
Close
House Impeachment Manager, US Representative Stacey Plaskett (R) leaves after the first day of former US President Donald Trump's impeachment trial before the Senate on Capitol Hill February 9, 2021, in Washington, DC. - The US Senate voted on February 9, to proceed with the impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump, rejecting defense arguments that it was unconstitutional. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)(AFP)
House Impeachment Manager, US Representative Stacey Plaskett (R) leaves after the first day of former US President Donald Trump's impeachment trial before the Senate on Capitol Hill February 9, 2021, in Washington, DC. - The US Senate voted on February 9, to proceed with the impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump, rejecting defense arguments that it was unconstitutional. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)(AFP)
world news

Michigan GOP leader who called Capitol riot a 'hoax,' apologises

PTI, Lansing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:10 AM IST
Shirkey was among seven Michigan lawmakers who met with Trump at the White House after the election amid the president's extraordinary efforts to subvert the democratic process that handed the battleground state to Biden.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former US President Donald Trump.(Reuters)
Former US President Donald Trump.(Reuters)
world news

Key takeaways from Day 1 of Trump’s second impeachment trial

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:15 AM IST
House impeachment managers and Trump’s defense team clashed over whether the Constitution allowed the Senate to hold a trial of a former president, ultimately deciding it could move forward. Here are the key takeaways from day 1 of Trump’s second impeachment trial
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former US President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, US. (Reuters)
Former US President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, US. (Reuters)
world news

Five Republicans who said Trump's impeachment trial is constitutional

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:47 AM IST
Here's a look at the five Senate Republicans who voted that the trial was constitutional
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (File photo)
Representational Image. (File photo)
world news

Covid-19: Combined trials of Sputnik V, Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to begin soon

By Rhythma Kaul
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:37 AM IST
The world’s first combined vaccine use will be conducted in line with clinical trials protocol registered on December 24, 2020. The research will be carried out over the course of six months in several countries with 100 volunteers recruited in each
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (AP)
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (AP)
world news

'Matter of conscience': Senate minority leader on final vote in Trump trial

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:48 AM IST
Mitch McConnell is signaling to fellow Republicans that senators who disputed the constitutionality of the trial could still vote to convict the former US president, according to three people familiar with his thinking.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine against the novel coronavirus is pictured at the vaccination center in Freising, southern Germany. (AP)
A Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine against the novel coronavirus is pictured at the vaccination center in Freising, southern Germany. (AP)
world news

Single dose of Pfizer vaccine shot gives two-thirds protection, data suggests

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:20 AM IST
The data, first reported by The Sun newspaper, showed that two doses of the Pfizer vaccine saw protection rise to between 79% and 84%, depending on age. The AstraZeneca vaccine offers similar protection, the newspaper said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) arrives at the Senate Republican GOP leadership election on Capitol Hill in Washington, US. (Reuters)
US Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) arrives at the Senate Republican GOP leadership election on Capitol Hill in Washington, US. (Reuters)
world news

GOP senator Cassidy flips on impeachment trial, rips Trump lawyers

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:19 AM IST
Cassidy was among six Republican senators who sided with Democrats on the question of whether a former president can be tried after leaving office.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Two women exit the Enjoy Cafe 1 + 1, a popular Hong Kong style eatery, in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada.(Reuters)
Two women exit the Enjoy Cafe 1 + 1, a popular Hong Kong style eatery, in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada.(Reuters)
world news

For Hong Kongers, Canada is beaten path out of China’s grip

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:17 AM IST
With recent pro-democracy protests virtually snuffed out and Beijing enshrining control last year via a national security law, bags are being packed once more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People with masks against Covid-19 travel by rikshaw (tok tok) in Karachi, Pakistan. (Reuters)
People with masks against Covid-19 travel by rikshaw (tok tok) in Karachi, Pakistan. (Reuters)
world news

Pakistan faces bleak future with rising food insecurity

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:14 AM IST
According to a finding by the National Nutritional Survey 2018 conducted by Pakistan's Ministry of Health and Unicef, 36.9 percent of the country's households are food insecure.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People cover with plastic in case of a water canon use during a rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar,(Reuters)
People cover with plastic in case of a water canon use during a rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar,(Reuters)
world news

Myanmar junta cracks down on crowds defying protest ban

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:12 AM IST
Water cannons were used in Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-biggest city, where witnesses said at least two warning shots were fired in early attempts to break up the crowd.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP